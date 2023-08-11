Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Aug 16, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Tacoma Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Cam Gigandet's Net Worth

What is Cam Gigandet's Net Worth?

Cam Gigandet is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Cam Gigandet is known for his roles in such films as "Twilight," "Never Back Down," "Burlesque," "Easy A," and "Priest." He also starred in the short-lived CBS legal drama television series "Reckless" and in the Audience Network series "Ice," and had a recurring role in Fox's teen drama series "The O.C." from 2005 to 2006. Gigandet's other notable credits include the films "Trespass," "The Roommate," "4 Minute Mile," "Bad Johnson," and "Last Shoot Out."

Early Life and Education

Cam Gigandet was born on August 16, 1982 in Tacoma, Washington to Kim and Jay. He has a sister named Kelsie. As a teenager, Gigandet attended Auburn Senior High School in Auburn, Washington. After graduating in 2001, he moved to California and attended Santa Monica College.

Film Career

Gigandet first appeared on the big screen with a small role in the 2007 comedy "Who's Your Caddy?" He had two bigger roles the following year, playing the antagonist Ryan McCarthy in the martial arts film "Never Back Down" and the vampire James Witherdale in the romantic fantasy film "Twilight." Gigandet starred in two horror films in 2009: "The Unborn" and "Pandorum." The next year, he was in three films: the teen romcom "Easy A," the backstage musical "Burlesque," and the direct-to-DVD psychological thriller "The Experiment." Gigandet continued to gravitate toward psychological thrillers and horror films in the 2010s, with credits early in the decade including "The Roommate," "Priest," "Trespass," and "Plush." He also lent his voice to the animated film "Turbo" and appeared in the crime drama "Free Ride." Gigandet had one of his most prolific years in 2014, starring in four films: the action thrillers "Red Sky" and "In the Blood," the sports drama "4 Minute Mile," and the sex comedy "Bad Johnson," in which he plays a sex addict who wakes up one day to discover that his penis has taken on human form.

In 2016, Gigandet appeared in the psychological thriller "Broken Vows" and the remake of the Western action film "The Magnificent Seven," directed by Antoine Fuqua. He subsequently starred in "Black Site Delta" and "The Shadow Effect." In 2019, Gigandet had a supporting role in the science-fiction horror film "Assimilate," and in 2020 appeared in the Netflix psychological thriller "Dangerous Lies." He went on to have roles in two 2021 films: the action thriller "Without Remorse," based on the Tom Clancy novel and starring Michael B. Jordan, and the Western "Last Shoot Out," costarring Michael Welch and Bruce Dern. In 2022, Gigandet had supporting roles in the action thriller "9 Bullets" and the Christmas action comedy "Violent Night," as well as a leading role opposite Tom Berenger in the action thriller "Black Warrant." His other credits include "Righteous Thieves," "Two Sinners and a Mule," "Shrapnel," "Final Invasion," and "Violence of Action."

Television Career

Gigandet made his television debut in a 2003 episode of the forensics procedural series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." The year after that, he began playing the recurring role of Daniel Romalotti Jr. on the CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless," but was soon replaced by Owen Beckman. Gigandet went on to land recurring roles on "Jack & Bobby" and "The O.C." in 2005. On the latter show, he played Kevin Volchok, a bad boy competitive surfer who develops a relationship with wealthy socialite Marissa Cooper, played by Mischa Barton. After a long break from the small screen, Gigandet returned in late 2012 to star in the television film "SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden," playing a SEAL Team Six member known as "Stunner."

In 2014, Gigandet landed his first starring role in a television series, playing Charleston attorney Roy Rayder in the CBS legal drama "Reckless." He appeared alongside Anna Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Georgina Haig, and Adam Rodriguez, among others. "Reckless" was ultimately short-lived, as it was canceled after a single season. After appearing in the television film "Nanny Cam" in 2015, Gigandet had his next starring role in the Audience Network series "Ice," about the lives of a diamond trader family in Los Angeles. The series, which ran from 2016 to 2018, costarred Jeremy Sisto, Ray Winstone, Audrey Marie Anderson, Raymond J. Barry, and Donald Sutherland.

Personal Life

In 2008, Gigandet married Dominique Geisendorff. They had two daughters named Everleigh and Armie and a son named Rekker before divorcing in 2022.

Real Estate

In 2012 Cam paid $1.9 million for a home in Venice, California. He sold this home in June 2015 for $2.47 million.