What is Calum Best's Net Worth?

Calum Best is a British-American former model and reality television personality who has a net worth of $8 million. Calum Best has made appearances in "Fool Around With," "The Match," and "Big Brother" over the years.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Feb 6, 1981 (42 years old) Place of Birth: San Jose Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.8796 m) Profession: Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Calum Best's Net Worth

Early Life

Calum Milan Best was born on February 6, 1981, in San Jose, California, the only child of footballer George Best. George Best was well known for his football (soccer) skills as a legend in Northern Ireland and infamous for his drinking problems. His mother, Angie Best, was an English model. He was raised in Los Angeles where he became a model in his mid-teens.

Career

Calum Best moved to the U.K. at the age of 21. He has taken part in the reality TV shows "Fool Around With" on E4 and "The Match" on Sky One. In 2005 and 2006, he was featured in ITV1's "Celebrity Love Island," winning the second series in August of 2006. Around this same time he played himself in the final episode of ITV1's "Footballers' Wives." He also appeared on Channel 4's "Come Dine With Me," where he dined with Janice Dickinson, Samantha Fox and Jade Goody's ex-boyfriend Jeff Brazier.

In September 2006, Best appeared in the ITV2 series "Calum, Fran and Dangerous Danan," in which he was seen traveling with Paul Danan and Fran Cosgrave from Texas to Los Angeles on America's U.S. Route 66. In late 2006, Best launched a men's fragrance called "Calum." Calum went on to launch his second fragrance, called "Best." Next in line was his third fragrance called "Day and Night." In 2008, Best appeared on RTÉ's "Livin' with Lucy." Later that year, he featured in MTV's "Totally Calum Best," which followed Best's attempts to remain celibate for fifty days.

In 2009, he appeared as a guest judge in reality television show "Paris Hilton's British Best Friend," in which he tested the contestants' flirting abilities. In November 2009, he presented the BBC TV Documentary "Brought up By Booze: A Children in Need Special," which highlighted the plight of children brought up by alcoholic parents.

Since, Best has been a "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant and appeared on 2017's "In Therapy," "Celebs Go Dating," "My Best," "Retribution," and "Dangerous Game," 2018's "Just Tattoo of Us," 2020's "Celebrity Ex on the Beach" and "Celeb Ex in the City," 2021's "George Best: True Genius," and 2022's "SAS: Who Dares Wins."

Personal Life

Calum later became associated with The National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NOCOA), a U.K. charity providing support to children affected by a parent's drinking.

Best is also somewhat infamous for being in a relationship with actress/tabloid fodder Lindsay Lohan for a month during 2007. Calum was engaged to Mandy Jiroux in 2010. He has a daughter, Amelia Lucie Hogan, from his 2006 relationship with Lorna Hogan.

In 2023, Calum Best opened up about his struggles with hair loss after undergoing his sixth hair transplant that included new locks grafted from his beard. He first began losing his hair in his early 20s.