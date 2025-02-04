Last Updated: February 3, 2025
What Is Callum Turner's Net Worth?

Callum Turner is an English actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Callum Turner played Theseus Scamander in the films "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (2018) and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (2022), and he starred as John "Bucky" Egan in the 2024 Apple TV+ miniseries "Masters of the Air." Turner has more than 25 acting credits to his name, including the films "Queen and Country" (2014), "Victor Frankenstein" (2015), "Assassin's Creed" (2016), "Emma" (2020), and "The Boys in the Boat" (2023), the miniseries "Glue" (2014) and "War & Peace" (2016), and the television series "The Capture" (2019). Callum directed the short films "Splinter" (2013) and "Shift the Plane" (2018), and he also co-wrote "Shift the Plane."

Early Life

Callum Turner was born Callum Robilliard Turner on February 15, 1990, in Hammersmith, London, England. He grew up on a council estate in Chelsea with his mother, who worked as a club promoter. Callum said of his youth, "The thing I always find interesting in my childhood was, yeah, I was growing up on an estate, single mum, working-class, but then I also had all these colourful characters around. It wasn't about navigating two worlds. There were three, four, five more." Turner left school before graduation to play football semi-professionally, and before embarking on an acting career, he modeled and worked in retail.

Career

In 2010, Callum began modeling for Reebok and Next, and he starred in the short film "Think of England" for the University of Hertfordshire's Film and Television program. Next, he appeared in the short films "Zero" (2011), "Human Beings" (2012), and "Alleycats" (2013) and the miniseries "Leaving" (2012) and "The Town" (2012), and he guest-starred on "The Borgias" (2013) and "Ripper Street" (2013). Turner's first feature film was 2014's "Queen and Country," and that year he also starred as Eli Bray in the miniseries "Glue." He appeared in the films "Green Room" (2015), "Victor Frankenstein" (2015), "Tramps" (2016), "Writer's Room" (2017), "Mobile Homes" (2017), and "The Only Living Boy in New York" (2017), and he played Nathan in 2016's "Assassin's Creed," which grossed $240.7 million at the box office. In 2016, Callum also starred as Prince Anatole Kuragin in the BAFTA Award-nominated miniseries "War & Peace." In 2018, he played Theseus Scamander in the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," which brought in $654.9 million at the box office, and he reprised his role in 2022's "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," which earned $407.2 million. In 2019, he starred as Shaun Emery on the BBC One series "The Capture," then he appeared in the films "Emma" (2020), "Divine" (2020), "The Last Letter from Your Lover" (2021), and "The Boys in the Boat" (2023). In 2024, Turner played Major John Egan in the Apple TV+ miniseries "Masters of the Air," which earned a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Limited Series.

Personal Life

Callum was in a relationship with his "Queen & Country" co-star Vanessa Kirby from 2015 to 2019. In early 2024, he began dating Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa. Turner is a fan of Chelsea Football Club.

Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Turner was honored as a Breakthrough Brit at the BAFTA Awards, and in 2020, he earned a Best Actor nomination for "The Capture." In 2025, Callum received a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for "Masters of the Air."

