What Is Caitlin Stasey's Net Worth?

Caitlin Stasey is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Caitlin Stasey is probably best known for playing Francesca "Frankie" Thomas on the Nine Network series "The Sleepover Club" (2003; 2006), Rachel Kinski on the Network 10 soap opera "Neighbours" (2005–2009), Lady Kenna on The CW's "Reign" (2013–2015), and Claire on the ABC2/ABC comedy-drama "Please Like Me" (2013–2016). Caitlin has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "All Cheerleaders Die" (2013), "I, Frankenstein" (2014), "Fear, Inc." (2016), and "Smile" (2022) and the television series "APB" (2017), "Bridge and Tunnel" (2021–2022), "Class of '07" (2023), and "Mayans M.C." (2023). In 2008, Stasey and her "Neighbors" co-star Dean Geyer recorded duets of the Jason Mraz song "I'm Yours" and a song called "Unforgettable" for the show. "Unforgettable" was released on iTunes in Australia, and it reached #40 on the ARIA Digital Tracks chart.

Early Life

Caitlin Stasey was born Caitlin Jean Stasey on May 1, 1990, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. She is the daughter of Sally and David Stasey, and she has a younger sister named Victoria. Stasey studied at Star of the Sea College. In 2000, 10-year-old Caitlin toured the world with the Australian Girls Choir and participated in a re-recording of the Peter Allen song "I Still Call Australia Home" for a commercial for Qantas Airways.

Career

In 2003, Stasey was cast as Francesca 'Frankie' Thomas on the Australian children's series "The Sleepover Club." She appeared in all 26 episodes during the show's first season and in the first episode of season two. From 2005 to 2009, Caitlin played Rachel Kinski on the long-running Australian soap opera "Neighbours." She left the show to focus on her VCE exams, and before her exit, she stated, "I want to know that when I finish my exams and get my score, it is representative of my abilities, my exams start in November and I want to be able to give them my full concentration." Stasey had an uncredited role in the 2009 film "Spring Breakdown," and the following year, she played the lead role of Ellie Linton in the film adaptation of the 1993 John Marsden novel "Tomorrow, When the War," which earned her an Inside Film Award. Next, she appeared in the films "Evidence" (2013), "All Cheerleaders Die" (2013), "Lust for Love" (2014), "Chu and Blossom" (2014), "I, Frankenstein" (2014), "All I Need" (2016), "Fear, Inc." (2016), "Summer Days, Summer Nights" (2018), and "Kindred Spirits" (2019).

Caitlin played Lady Kenna on The CW series "Reign" from 2013 to 2015 and Claire on the Australian comedy-drama "Please Like Me" from 2013 to 2016. In 2017, she starred as Ada Hamilton on the Fox drama "APB," then she had a recurring role as ATF Agent Anya Ooms on "For the People" (2018), guest-starred on "Fantasy Island" (2021), and appeared in the TV movie "The Girl in the Bathtub" (2018). Stasey played Laura Weaver in the 2020 short film "Laura Hasn't Slept," and she reprised her role in the 2022 horror movie "Smile," which grossed $217.4 million at the box office. From 2021 to 2022, she starred as Jill Shore on the Epix series "Bridge and Tunnel." In 2023, Caitlin played Saskia on the Amazon Prime Video series "Class of '07" and Johnny Panic on the "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off "Mayans M.C."

Personal Life

Caitlin married actor Lucas Neff in January 2016. In 2021, she revealed that they had divorced and that she was in relationship with television producer Erin Murphy-Muscatelli.

Awards and Nominations

In 2010, Stasey won an Inside Film Award for Best Actress for "Tomorrow, When the War Began." She earned a British Soap Award nomination for Best New Talent for "Neighbours" in 2006 and a Golden Scythe Horror Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "Smile" in 2023. In 2014, the cast of "Please Like Me" received an Equity Ensemble Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.