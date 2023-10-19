Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Apr 30, 1940 - Oct 8, 2023 (83 years old) Place of Birth: Queens Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Painter, Author, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Burt Young's Net Worth

What was Burt Young's Net Worth?

Burt Young was an American actor, author and painter who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death. Burt Young was probably best known for playing Paulie in the "Rocky" franchise. He appeared in all of the first six Rock films. He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 1976's first installment of the franchise, "Rocky." Burt Young died on October 8, 2023 at the age of 83.

Early Life

Burt Young was born on April 30, 1940, in Queens, New York, as Gerald Tommaso DeLouise. He grew up in a working-class neighborhood, which would later influence the authenticity of his on-screen performances. Before venturing into acting, Young served a stint in the Marines, further bolstering his tough-guy image. Upon his return to civilian life, he explored various avenues, including painting and boxing, but it was his foray into acting that would ultimately define his career. Trained under the legendary Lee Strasberg at the Actor's Studio, Young honed his craft and began his journey in the entertainment world.

Rocky

It's nearly impossible to discuss Burt Young's career without highlighting his iconic role as Paulie, the trainer (and eventual brother-in-law) of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. Beginning with 1976's "Rocky", Young's portrayal of Paulie was a perfect balance of rough edges with an underlying sense of loyalty and love for his family. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Young reprised his role as Paulie in all the subsequent sequels, becoming one of the only characters, alongside Rocky, to appear consistently throughout the franchise. His portrayal not only added depth to the series but also provided some of its most memorable moments.

Other Work

Outside the "Rocky" series, Burt Young's filmography is extensive and diverse. He showcased his versatility by taking on various roles in acclaimed films like "Chinatown" (1974), where he starred alongside Jack Nicholson, and "Once Upon a Time in America" (1984) with Robert De Niro. His leading role in "Uncle Joe Shannon" (1978) further demonstrated his range as an actor, proving he could carry a film on his shoulders.

Young's talents were not limited to the big screen. On television, he made several notable appearances on shows such as "Law & Order", "M*A*S*H", and "The Sopranos", among others. In addition to acting, Young also explored his talents behind the camera, directing and writing the 2000 film "The Adventures of Young Brave".

Moreover, Burt's artistic pursuits extended beyond acting. He is an accomplished painter, with his artworks displayed in galleries across the world. His paintings, much like his acting, reflect a depth of emotion and a keen understanding of the human experience.

Personal Life and Death

Beyond the limelight, Burt Young is a man of deep personal convictions and loyalties. He was married to Gloria DeLouise from 1961 until her untimely passing in 1974. They had one daughter, Anne Morea. Despite facing personal tragedies, Young always remained dedicated to his family, especially his daughter, who has often spoken of his unwavering support and love.

Burt Young died on October 8, 2023 at the age of 83.