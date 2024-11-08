What Is Burn Gorman's Net Worth?

Burn Gorman is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Burn Gorman is known for playing characters such as Ben Andrews on the ITV soap opera "Coronation Street" (1998), William Guppy in the BBC One miniseries "Bleak House" (2005), Owen Harper on the British science-fiction series "Torchwood" (2006–2008), Major Edmund Hewlett on the AMC period drama "Turn: Washington's Spies" (2014–2017), Nicholas Farlow on the Sky One drama "Jamestown" (2017–2019), Adolphus Murtry on Syfy's "The Expanse" (2019), and Charles Bluhdorn in the Paramount+ miniseries "The Offer" (2022). Gorman has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Layer Cake" (2004), "Johnny English Reborn" (2011), "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012), "Pacific Rim" (2013), "Crimson Peak" (2015), "Enola Holmes" (2020), "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (2022), "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" (2023), and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (2024) and the television series "Revenge" (2013), "Game of Thrones" (2013–2014), "Forever" (2014–2015), and "Halo" (2022).

Early Life

Burn Gorman was born Burn Hugh Gorman on September 1, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. Burn is the son of British parents, and his father taught linguistics at UCLA. Gorman is the youngest of four siblings, and when he was 7 years old, his family moved back to England, settling in London. Burn trained at Manchester Metropolitan University's Manchester School of Theatre. According to Gorman's "Pacific Rim" co-star Charlie Hunnam, Burn is "the nephew of Bartley Gorman, who was the king of the gypsies for 30 years in England." Hunnam told the "Daily Record, "When I met Burn – he looks like a gypsy – I said, 'Do you know who Bartley Gorman is?' He said, 'Charlie, he's my uncle.'"

Career

Burn made his TV debut on the ITV soap opera "Coronation Street" in 1998, playing Ben Andrews in 16 episodes. His first feature film was 2001's "Love is Not Enough," and he followed it with "Layer Cake" (2004), "Colour Me Kubrick" (2005), "The Best Man" (2005), "Penelope" (2006), "Fred Claus" (2007), and "The Oxford Murders" (2008). Gorman guest-starred on "Casualty" (2000), "Merseybeat" (2001), "The Inspector Lynley Mysteries" (2005), "Low Winter Sun" (2006), "Dalziel and Pascoe" (2006), "Agatha Christie's Marple" (2007), "EastEnders" (2007), and "Bonekickers" (2008), and he appeared in the TV movies "A Good Thief" (2002) and "The Curse of Steptoe" (2008) and the miniseries "Funland" (2005), "Bleak House" (2005), and "Wuthering Heights" (2009). From 2006 to 2008, he played Owen Harper on "Torchwood," which aired on BBC Three before moving to BBC Two. In 2010, Burn co-starred with Ricky Gervais in the film "Cemetery Junction," then he appeared in "Up There" (2011), "Johnny English Reborn" (2011), "Red Lights" (2012), "Jimi: All Is by My Side" (2013), "Low Down" (2014), "Walking with the Enemy" (2014), "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" (2014), "Crimson Peak" (2015), "In a Valley of Violence" (2016), and "Imperium" (2016). He also played Phillip Stryver in the 2012 blockbuster "The Dark Knight Rises" ($1.085 billion) and Hermann Gottlieb in "Pacific Rim" (2013) and "Pacific Rim: Uprising" (2018), which grossed $411 million and $290.9 million, respectively, at the box office.

Gorman guest-starred on "Lark Rise to Candleford" (2011), "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2013), and "The Man in the High Castle" (2015), and he had recurring roles on "The Hour" (2011), "Revenge" (2013), "Game of Thrones" (2013–2014), "Forever" (2014–2015), "Stan Lee's Lucky Man" (2016), and "The Expanse" (2019). He appeared in the miniseries "The Runaway" (2011), "Spies of Warsaw" (2013), and "And Then There Were None" (2015), and he played Major Edmund Hewlett on AMC's "Turn: Washington's Spies" (2014–2017) and Nicholas Farlow on Sky One's "Jamestown" (2017–2019). In recent years, Burn has had a recurring role as Vinsher Grath on "Halo" (2022), portrayed former Paramount Pictures CEO Charles Bluhdorn in the miniseries "The Offer" (2022), and appeared in the films "Undergods" (2020), "Enola Holmes" (2020), "Watcher" (2022), "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (2022), "Ghosted" (2023), "Ransomed" (2023), "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" (2023), "Lift" (2024), and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (2024).

Gorman has also appeared in numerous stage productions, and he earned a Whatsonstage Theatre Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as Bill Sikes in the 2008 West End revival of "Oliver!" He has done voice-acting as well, voicing characters in the video games "Risen" (2009) and "Star Wars: The Old Republic" (2011) and the radio programs "The Old Man and the Angel" (1998), "The Taming of the Shrew" (1998), "And Counting" (1999), "Glad To Be Back" (1999), "The Wire" (2003), "Classic Serial: The Pickwick Papers" (2004), "Classic Serial: The Mayor of Casterbridge" (2008), "The Babington Plot" (2008), "New Metamorphoses" (2008), "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" (2009), "Unauthorized History: The Killing" (2010), "The Spy" (2012), "He Died With His Eyes Open" (2013), and "The Reckoning: The Death of Christopher Marlowe" (2022).

Personal Life

Burn married Sarah Beard, a schoolteacher, on July 17, 2004. The couple welcomed daughters Rosa and Nell and son Max together before divorcing in 2017. Gorman took part in the 2003 International Human Beatbox Convention, where he was named Radio 1Xtra's Human Beatbox Champion.

Award Nominations

In 2008, "Torchwood" earned Gorman a New York International Independent Film & Video Festival Genre Award nomination for Best Actor and a Syfy Portal Genre Award nomination for Supporting Actor. In 2023, Burn received a British Short Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "The Witch's Daughter."