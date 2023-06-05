Bumper Robinson Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jun 19, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Cleveland Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Musician, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bumper Robinson's Net Worth

What is Bumper Robinson's net worth?

Bumper Robinson is an American actor and voice actor who has a net worth of $4 million.

Bumper Robinson is known for his voice roles in "Transformers: Animated," "Avengers Assemble," and "Justice League: Doom."

Early Life

Bumper Robinson was born on June 19, 1974 in Cleveland, Ohio. His birth name was Larry Clarence Robison II, as he was named after his father. He grew up with his two brothers and one sister. As a child, he began appearing in commercials.

Career

Robinson's acting career involved both onscreen roles and voice roles. Robinson's first onscreen acting role outside of commercials came in 1983 when he was cast as the son of O.J. Simpson in the CBS television movie, "Cocaine and Blue Eyes." He appeared in a number of television series throughout the 1980s. He appeared in episodes of "The Jefferson," "Hill Street Blues," "Webster," "Matt Houston," "Gimme a Break!," "Cagney & Lacey," "Night Court," "North and South," "The Facts of Life," "Punky Brewster," and "Day by Day." His most prominent television role in the 1980s was on "Days of Our Lives" when he was cast as character Jonah Carver in 11 episodes from 1987 to 1988. In 1985, he also appeared in the film "Enemy Mine" as the character of Zammis.

His television career continued developing in the 1990s. He appeared in 11 episodes of "Amen" as character Clarence from 1990 to 1991. He also appeared in episodes of "Family Matters," "The Royal Family," and "The Jacksons: An American Dream" in the early 1990s. From 1992 to 1993, he appeared as Dorian Heywood in 23 episodes of "A Different World." He also had roles in "Thea," "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Sister Sister," and "Touched by an Angel." In 1995, he appeared as a Young O.J. Simpson in the television film "The O.J. Simpson Story." The same year, he also appeared in the film "White Man's Burden" as Martin. Throughout the end of the 1990s, he also had roles in shows like "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," "Generation X," and "The Steve Harvey Show." He had more prominent roles in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," which he appeared in from 1997 to 2003 as the character James. He also appeared in 13 episodes of "Three" in 1998. From 1998 to 1999, he appeared in 13 episodes of "Guys Like Us." He also had a recurring role in "Grown Ups" from 1999 to 2000.

Robinson's television career remained steady throughout the 2000s and 2010s. He appeared in "Linc's," "Son of the Beach," "The Parkers," "The Old Settler," "Eve," and "CSI: NY." In 2007, he landed the recurring role of Juvon Glenn in "The Game." He appeared in 21 episodes of the show until 2015. He also appeared in "Bones," "Roommates," "Alcatraz," "Black-ish," and "BlackAF." In 2001, he also appeared in the film "Behind Enemy Lines" and in 2004 he appeared in the film "Death Valley."

Additionally, Robinson has worked steadily as a voice actor throughout his career. In the 1980s, he had voice roles in "The Flintstone Kids" and "Scooby-Doo and The Ghoul School." In 1990s, he landed the voice role of Carter in "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" from 1995 to 1996. He also had voice roles in "The New Batman Adventures," "Pinky and the Brain," and "Godzilla: The Series." In the 2000s, he had voice roles in "Batman Beyond," "Static Shock," and "What's with Andy." He also had roles in "Futurama," "Teen Titans," "The Batman," "All Grown Up!," "Transformers: Animated," "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," "Ben 10: Omnivore," "Motorcity," "Avengers: Assemble," "Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload," "Ultimate Spider-Man," "Mixels," "Curious George," and "Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled." In terms of film voice roles, he voiced characters in "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "Justice League: Doom," "Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery," and "MFKZ."

In the 2020s, he continued landing voice roles. He had roles in "Record of Ragnarok," "Baki Hanma," "Teenage Euthanasia," "Harriet the Spy," and "American Dad!" He also voiced characters in the film "Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!" in 2020 and "HMMF Animal Handler, Chum" in 2021.

Robinson has also voiced characters in a number of video games throughout the 2000s. These included "Command & Conquer: Generals," "EverQuest II," "Jak 3," "Teen Titans," "Armored Core 4," "Transformers Animated: The Game," "Aion: Upheaval," "Avatar: The Game," "Crackdown 2," "Marvel Super Hero Squad Online," "Guild Wars 2," "Marvel Heroes," "Infinite Crisis," "Fallout 4," "Doom," "Rage 2," "Avengers," and "Hi-Fi Rush." Additionally, he has also voiced characters on a number of theme park rides at various Six Flags locations around the United States.

Personal Life

Robinson is married to his wife, Katherine Penton. Together, they have a daughter together named Samantha born in May of 2011.