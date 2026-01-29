Bug Hall Net Worth

What is Bug Hall's Net Worth and Salary?

Bug Hall is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $50 thousand.

Bug Hall is best known for playing Alfalfa in the 1994 film "The Little Rascals," a role that made him one of the most recognizable young faces in Hollywood during the mid-1990s. As a child, Hall enjoyed a burst of fame that included major studio films, television appearances, and frequent talk show bookings. As an adult, his career took a far less conventional path. After continuing to work steadily in film and television into his twenties and thirties, Hall ultimately walked away from Hollywood entirely, publicly rejecting the industry and embracing an austere, faith-driven lifestyle. In the years that followed, he became a controversial public figure due to his outspoken religious views, personal choices, and deliberate retreat from modern life. His story now stands as one of the more dramatic and unusual post-fame transformations of any former child star.

Early Life

Bug Hall was born Brandon Rowan Hall on February 4, 1985. He was raised primarily by his mother and later by his stepfather, Mark Barnett, whom he has credited as a formative influence in his life. His childhood nickname, "Bug," stuck early and eventually became his professional name. As an adult, he legally changed his name to Bug Hall-Barnett in honor of his stepfather.

Breakthrough and Child Stardom

Hall's career took off in 1994 when he was cast as Alfalfa in "The Little Rascals," a big-budget studio adaptation produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. The film was a commercial success and turned Hall into a household name almost overnight. His cowlick, off-key singing, and earnest performance became one of the defining elements of the movie.

Following "The Little Rascals," Hall worked consistently throughout the 1990s, appearing in films such as "The Big Green" and "Safety Patrol," as well as television projects and made-for-TV movies. He also made high-profile appearances on programs like "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," cementing his status as one of the era's most visible child actors.

Adult Career and Creative Work

Unlike many child stars, Hall continued acting into adulthood, though his roles became smaller and more independent in nature. He appeared in a range of low-budget films, genre projects, and television movies, often favoring faith-based or family-oriented material later in his career.

In addition to acting, Hall explored writing and producing. One of his more notable behind-the-scenes credits was as a co-writer on the film "This Is the Year," which was released in 2020 and had Selena Gomez attached as an executive producer. By that point, Hall had already begun distancing himself from mainstream Hollywood and the entertainment industry's culture.

Personal Life and Religious Turn

Hall married his wife, Jill, in 2017, and together they have several children. Over time, his public identity became increasingly defined by his religious beliefs. He converted to traditional Catholicism and began describing himself as a "radical Catholic extremist," language he has used repeatedly in videos and social media posts.

His departure from Hollywood accelerated after a highly publicized 2020 arrest in Texas related to inhaling compressed air, an incident Hall later described as a turning point in his life. He has spoken openly about struggles with addiction and relapses, framing his exit from the industry as both a spiritual necessity and a personal reset.

Leaving Hollywood and Life Off Grid

By the mid-2020s, Hall had fully withdrawn from acting and relocated his family to rural northern Arkansas. He publicly stated that he had taken a vow of poverty, donated his remaining savings, and dramatically reduced his family's living expenses. The family has lived in a camper while preparing land for a more permanent off-grid homestead, with Hall expressing a desire to avoid traditional employment whenever possible.

During this period, Hall attracted significant criticism for inflammatory social media posts about gender roles, parenting, discipline, and education. His statements led to bans from major platforms and widespread backlash, further reinforcing his separation from public life and mainstream culture.