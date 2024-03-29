Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: May 24, 1978 (45 years old) Birthplace: Omaha Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor, Musician, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bryan Greenberg's Net Worth

What is Bryan Greenberg's Net Worth?

Bryan Greenberg is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Bryan Greenberg is known for his roles on the television series "One Tree Hill," "October Road," "How to Make it in America," and "The Mindy Project." On the big screen, he has appeared in such films as "The Perfect Score," "Prime," "The Kitchen," "A Year and Change," and "Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong." In 2024, Greenberg made his directorial debut with the thriller film "Junction," which he also wrote and starred in. Bryan has been married to actress Jamie Chung since 2015.

Early Life and Education

Bryan Greenberg was born on May 24, 1978 in Omaha, Nebraska to psychologist parents Denise and Carl. He was raised in the Conservative Jewish faith, and attended Beth El Synagogue. At the age of seven, Greenberg starred in the Omaha Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" and toured with the show for two months. He later joined a children's theater company in Omaha. When he was 12, Greenberg moved with his family to St. Louis, Missouri, where he landed a role in a national Cookie Crisp cereal commercial. He went on to attend Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, Missouri, graduating in 1996. Greenberg then went to the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, from which he earned his BFA in 2000.

Career Beginnings

While still a student at NYU, Greenberg worked as a waiter, bartender, caterer, and mortgage broker's assistant. He also performed with the Experimental Theater Workshop, the Atlantic Theater Company, and the Amsterdam Experimental Workshop.

Television Career

Greenberg had his first role on a television series in 1997 when he guest-starred in an episode of "Law & Order." He returned to television in 2000 with guest roles on "The Sopranos," "Third Watch," and "Boston Public." After appearing in further guest roles on such shows as "Strong Medicine" and "Providence," Greenberg landed his first major television role in 2003 on the series "One Tree Hill." He played Jake Jagielski for the first three seasons of the show through 2006. Meanwhile, Greenberg starred as a version of himself on the short-lived HBO improv series "Unscripted" in early 2005. After that, he starred as Nick Garrett on the ABC series "October Road," which ran for two seasons from 2007 to 2008.

From 2010 to 2011, Greenberg played the main role of Ben Epstein on the HBO series "How to Make it in America," starring alongside Victor Rasuk. In 2015, he portrayed record producer and civil rights activist John Hammond in the HBO biographical television film "Bessie." The year after that, Greenberg began playing the recurring role of pediatric nurse Ben on "The Mindy Project." He subsequently played Derek in four episodes of the Amazon Prime Video streaming series "The Tick" from 2017 to 2018. In the latter year, he appeared in an episode of the YouTube Premium streaming series "Sideswiped." Greenberg's other television credits have included the television films "Same Time, Next Christmas" and "Round and Round," and an episode of "The Vince Staples Show."

Film Career

Greenberg made his big-screen debut with an uncredited part in the 1998 legal drama "A Civil Action." He had his first credited role six years later in the 2004 teen comedy heist film "The Perfect Score." The year after that, Greenberg starred alongside Meryl Streep and Uma Thurman in the romantic dramedy "Prime." In 2007, he starred alongside Alan Rickman in the black comedy "Nobel Son," and in 2009 appeared with Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway in the romcom "Bride Wars." Greenberg was in another romcom in 2009, "The Good Guy." He next appeared in the 2011 romcom "Friends with Benefits." The following year, Greenberg starred in two films: "The Kitchen" and "The Normals." He went on to star in "A Short History of Decay" in 2013.

Greenberg was in four films in 2015, and had starring roles in two of them: "A Year and Change" and "Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong." In the latter, a romantic drama, he starred opposite his real-life girlfriend (and future wife) Jamie Chung. Greenberg's other films that year were the science-fiction action film "Vice" and the biographical drama "The Program." He subsequently appeared in the 2016 comedy "Flock of Dudes," starring Chris D'Elia. Greenberg followed that with such films as"Random Tropical Paradise," "Fourplay," and "The Mental State." In 2023, he appeared in the ensemble cast of the Netflix romcom "You People," directed by Kenya Barris. Greenberg went on to make his directorial debut in 2024 with the thriller "Junction," which he also wrote and starred in.

Music Career

As a singer, Greenberg released his debut album, "Waiting for Now," in 2007. He released his second album, "We Don't Have Forever," in 2011. A number of Greenberg's songs have been featured in his film and television work. Beyond his albums, he has toured with such artists as Gavin DeGraw and Ari Hest.

Personal Life

Greenberg started dating actress Jamie Chung in 2012. They got engaged the following year, and married on Halloween in 2015. In 2021, the couple had twin sons via surrogacy.