Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Apr 28, 1949 - Aug 14, 2006 (57 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.689 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America

Bruno Kirby was an American actor, singer, chef, and comedian who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 2006. Bruno Kirby was born in New York City, New York on April 28, 1949 and passed away on August 14, 2006.

Bruno Kirby's career spanned 35 years, from 1971 to 2006. He appeared in such films as "City Slickers," "When Harry Met Sally…," "Good Morning, Vietnam," "The Godfather: Part II," and "Donnie Brasco," among others.

Early Life

Kirby was born on April 28, 1949 in New York City. He shared the same birthday as his father, actor Bruce Kirby. His mother was Lucille Garibaldi and he was of Italian descent. He grew up with his brother, John Kirby, who also pursued acting and then became an acting coach. He attended Power Memorial Academy. Inspired by his father, he knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue a career in acting.

Career

Kirby had both a successful career in television and in film. He often appeared as a fast-talking New Yorker-type character who was likeable, though a bit aggressive. He appeared in comedies as well as a number of dramatic roles.

Kirby's first onscreen role came in 1969 when he was cast in an episode of "Room 222" as the character Herbie Constadine. Between 1969 and 1973, he would appear in five episodes of the show as the same character. In 1971, he landed his first film role in "The Young Graduates" as character Les. In 1972, he appeared in ten episodes of the show "The Super" as Anthony Girelli. The same year, he also appeared in the pilot episode of "M*A*S*H," though he had no lines. In 1973, Kirby appeared in three films – "The Harrad Experiment," "Superdad," and "Cinderella Liberty." He also landed a role in an episode of "Emergency!"

Kirby's breakout Hollywood role came in 1974 when he was cast in "The Godfather Part II" as Young Peter Clemenza. The same year, he also appeared in an episode of "Columbo" as character Cadet Morgan. His acted alongside his father, actor Bruce Kirby, in the show. In 1974, he appeared in an episode of "Kojak." The next year, he appeared in the film "Baby Blue Marine" and in an episode of the show "Delvecchio." He concluded the decade with roles in the films "Between the Lines" in 1977 and "Almost Summer" in 1978 as well as an episode of "Detective School" in 1979.

Kirby was cast in two films in 1980 – "Where the Buffalo Roam" and "Borderline." The next year, in 1981, he appeared in the film "Modern Romance" and in an episode of "ABC Afterschool Special." In 1982, he appeared in the television movie "Million Dollar Infield" and in an episode of "Fame." He also appeared in the film "Kiss My Grits."

Kirby's role in the 1984 satire film "This is Spinal Tap" as character Tommy Pischedda further elevated his profile in Hollywood. The film has gone on to become a cult classic. The same year, he also appeared in the film "Birdy" and in two episodes of "Buchanan High." In 1985, he was cast in the film "Flesh and Blood." His next film role came in 1987 when he appeared in "Tin Men" as the character Mouse. Kirby also appeared in the popular film "Good Morning, Vietnam" as Lt. Steven Hauk.

Kirby was busy in 1989. He appeared in three films – "Bert Rigby, You're a Fool," "When Harry Met Sally…," and "We're No Angels." He also was cast as recurring character Brad Brillnick on the show "It's Garry Shandling's Show." He appeared in eight total episodes between 1989 and 1990. In 1990, he was cast in the film "The Freshman." The next year, he appeared in the popular comedy film "City Slickers" and in an episode of "Tales from the Crypt." In 1992, he appeared in the television movie "Mastergate" and in the film "Hoffa." The next year, he had roles in "Golden Gate" and appeared on an episode of "Frasier." He also began making appearances on "The Larry Sanders Show."

In 1995, Kirby was cast as Swifty in "The Basketball Diaries" and also made an appearance in an episode of "Homicide: Life on the Street." The next year, he appeared in the film "Sleepers" and appeared in "Mad About You." In 1997, he was cast in "Donnie Brasco" as Nicky Santora. A couple of years later, he appeared in the 1999 films "A Slipping-Down Life," "Spy Games," and "Stuart Little." He also was cast in an episode of "Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child."

In 2000, he appeared in the television film "American Tragedy." The next year, he narrated an episode of "Biography" and also was cast as Mickey in the film "One Eyed King." In 2004, he appeared in the television movie "Helter Skelter." The same year, he was cast in an episode of "The Jury." His final film appearance was in the 2006 film "Played." The same year, he also made his final television appearance in an episode of the popular HBO series "Entourage."

Personal Life and Death

On September 29, 2003, Kirby married Lynn Sellers. Kirby was a fan of Frank Sinatra and also enjoyed playing softball. He was also strongly allergic to horses and needed to have daily allergy shots administered while on the set of "City Slickers." The allergy was so severe that it was the reason he declined to return for the sequel of the film.

On August 14, 2006, at the age of 57, Kirby passed away from complications related to leukemia.