Bruce Greenwood Net Worth:

What is Bruce Greenwood's Net Worth?

Bruce Greenwood is a Canadian actor and musician who has a net worth of $6 million. Bruce Greenwood is best known for his performances in such films as "Exotica," "The Sweet Hereafter," "Thirteen Days," "Elephant Song," and the "Star Trek" reboot series. He has also appeared on many television programs, including "St. Elsewhere," "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," and "The Resident." Among his other work, Greenwood has lent his voice to animated series such as "Class of the Titans" and "Young Justice."

Early Life

Bruce Greenwood was born as Stuart Bruce Greenwood on August 12, 1956 in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada to Mary, a nurse, and Hugh, a geophysicist and Princeton professor.

Film Career, Part 1

Greenwood made his film debut in 1979 in the thriller "Bear Island," starring Donald Sutherland, Vanessa Redgrave, Richard Widmark, and Christopher Lee. In the 80s, he had notable roles in the teen cult film "The Malibu Bikini Shop"; the adventure drama "The Climb"; the erotic drama "Wild Orchid"; and "Another Chance," in which he starred as a womanizing soap opera star named John Ripley. Early in the 90s, Greenwood appeared in "Servants of Twilight" and the Wesley Snipes action thriller "Passenger 57." Following those, he starred in the 1994 Canadian drama "Exotica," his first of many collaborations with director Atom Egoyan. The same year, Greenwood appeared in Paul Donovan's comedy "Paint Cans," based on Donovan's eponymous novel. In 1997, Greenwood appeared in Ivan Reitman's comedy "Fathers' Day" and reunited with Egoyan for his acclaimed drama "The Sweet Hereafter." He closed out the decade with the crime film "Thick as Thieves"; the psychological teen horror film "Disturbing Behavior"; the crime thriller "Double Jeopardy"; and another crime drama, "The Lost Son."

Greenwood started the new millennium with four films: "Here on Earth," "Cord," "Rules of Engagement," and "Thirteen Days." In the lattermost film, which depicts the events surrounding the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, he portrayed US President John F. Kennedy. Greenwood subsequently appeared in his third Egoyan film, "Ararat." Following that, he was in Guy Ritchie's remake of "Swept Away" and David Twohy's submarine horror film "Below." Greenwood next appeared in a number of major Hollywood titles, including the science-fiction disaster film "The Core," the action comedy "Hollywood Homicide," and the science-fiction action film "I, Robot." Returning to prestige cinema, he starred in Deepa Mehta's "The Republic of Love" and had a Genie Award-winning supporting role in István Szabó's "Being Julia."

Film Career, Part 2

In 2005, Greenwood was in the family films "Racing Stripes" and "Mee-Shee: The Water Giant." He also appeared in the biographical dramas "The World's Fastest Indian" and "Capote," playing the titular author's lover Jack Dunphy in the latter. Greenwood's subsequent credits were "Eight Below," "Déjà Vu," "Firehouse Dog," "I'm Not There," and "National Treasure: Book of Secrets," in which he played the fictional US President. In 2009, Greenwood had a memorable part playing Captain Christopher Pike, the predecessor of James T. Kirk, in J. J. Abrams' reboot of "Star Trek." He reprised this role in the 2013 sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness." Between the two films, Greenwood appeared in such titles as "Mao's Last Dancer"; "Meek's Cutoff"; "Barney's Version"; "Dinner for Schmucks"; "Cell 123"; "For Greater Glory"; "Donovan's Echo"; "Flight"; "And Now a Word From Our Sponsor"; and "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Greenwood reunited with Egoyan for the fourth time in 2013 to appear in his biographical crime drama "Devil's Knot." The following year, he starred in Egoyan's thriller "The Captive," and also starred in "Endless Love," "Wildlike," and "Elephant Song." In 2015, Greenwood appeared in "Good Kill," "Rehearsal," "Truth," and "Fathers and Daughters." His other notable credits have included "Gold," "Kodachrome," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," "Gerald's Game," "The Post," and "Sorry for Your Loss."

Television Career, Part 1

On television, Greenwood first appeared in a few episodes of the series "Huckleberry Finn and His Friends" in 1980. His first main role came four years later on the short-lived NBC drama "Legmen." The year after that, he appeared in the television films "Peyton Place: The Next Generation" and "Striker's Mountain." Greenwood had his next main role on a regular series from 1986 to 1988, playing Dr. Seth Griffin in the last two seasons of the medical drama "St. Elsewhere." He subsequently starred in the television film "In the Line of Duty: The F.B.I. Murders" and the British miniseries "Twist of Fate." Greenwood began the 90s with two more television films, "Summer Dreams: The Story of the Beach Boys" and "The Little Kidnappers." In the former, he portrayed Beach Boys member Dennis Wilson.

From 1991 to 1992, Greenwood played Pierce Lawton in the final two seasons of the primetime soap opera "Knots Landing." Following that, he starred in the television films "Adrift" and "Woman on the Run: The Lawrencia Bembenek Story." In 1994, Greenwood had a main role on the short-lived baseball sitcom "Hardball," and had a Gemini Award-winning guest role on the Canadians series "Road to Avonlea." His other major credits in the 90s included main roles on the series "Nowhere Man" and "Sleepwalkers." In the early-to-mid 00s, Greenwood appeared in the television films "Haven"; "The Magnificent Ambersons"; "Meltdown"; "The Life"; "The Riverman"; "Saving Milly"; and "The Mermaid Chair." He also lent his voice to the animated series "Class of the Titans."

Television Career, Part 2

Greenwood had his next main role in 2007 on the short-lived HBO series "John from Cincinnati." The year after that, he had another main role in the acclaimed Canadian thriller miniseries "The Summit." Greenwood returned to voice acting in 2010 when he began voicing Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego Batman on the animated series "Young Justice." In 2012, he played the main role of Dr. Emmet Cole on the short-lived ABC series "The River." This was followed by the television film "The Challenger Disaster," in which he portrayed General Donald Kutyna. In 2015, Greenwood played the recurring role of Richard Burghoff on the final season of "Mad Men." The next year, he portrayed politician and lawyer Gil Garcetti in the acclaimed "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

In 2017, Greenwood was in the television film remake of "Dirty Dancing." Subsequently, he began playing the main role of Dr. Randolph Bell on the medical drama series "The Resident." Later, in 2020, Greenwood began another main role in Derek Cianfrance's HBO miniseries "I Know This Much is True," based on the eponymous novel by Wally Lamb. His other credits have included the Netflix horror drama miniseries "The Fall of the House of Usher," adapted from the Edgar Allen Poe short story.

Personal Life and Real Estate



Greenwood wed his wife Susan Devlin in 1985. The couple lives in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Together in 1999 they paid $1.162 million for their home in Palisades. Today this home is worth $4-6 million.