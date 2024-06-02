Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $25 Million Birthdate: Feb 22, 1928 - Aug 18, 2017 (89 years old) Birthplace: Edmonton, London Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.803 m) Profession: Presenter, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Showman, Comedian, Dancer, Singer, Screenwriter Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Bruce Forsyth's Net Worth

Sir Bruce Forsyth was a British host and entertainer who had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death. After debuting his song and dance act in circuses as a teenager, Bruce Forsyth went on to become the host of a number of American and British game shows, a film actor, recording artist and the recipient of numerous royal acknowledgements in chivalry. After devoting over 70 years to the entertainment industry, he was recognized by the Guinness Book of World records for having the longest television career of any male entertainer. Bruce Forsyth died on August 18, 2017, at the age of 89.

Early Years

Bruce Forsyth was born on February 22, 1928, in Edmonton, Middlesex, the son of John Thomas Forsyth-Johnson and Florence Pocknell. His mother was a singer, and his father owned an auto repair business. Bruce attended the Latymer School, a grammar school in Edmonton, London, and received dance training at a school in the North London town of Tottenham and another in the South London town of Brixton. He died on August 18, 2017, of bronchial pneumonia.

Television

Bruce Forsyth debuted on television in 1939 on the British talent show "Come and be Televised" where he sang and danced. He performed publicly for the first time in 1942 with a song, dance, and accordion act titled "Boy Bruce, the Mighty Atom" at the Theatre Royal in Bilston, England. He then performed with different circuses in the United Kingdom with his strongman act. In 1947, he took a break from show business and joined the Royal Air Force.

In 1958, and on and off for the next four years, Bruce hosted the television show "Sunday Night at the London Palladium." At the same time, he hosted the American television game show "Beat the Clock."

From 1971 to 1977 and again from 1990 to 1994, Bruce hosted the British game show "The Generation Game," for which he wrote and sang the theme song.

In 1976, he appeared on Jim Henson's "The Muppet Show" and, in 1978, served as host of the variety show "Bruce Forsyth's Big Night," which was canceled after the first series.

From 1980 to 1987 and again from 1994 to 1999 and 2002 to 2003, Bruce hosted the United Kingdom game show "Play Your Cards Right" and, in 1984, hosted the game show "Hollywood or Bust" and, in 1986, hosted the American game show "Bruce Forsyth's Hot Streak" which ran for 65 episodes. That same year, he appeared in the British sitcom "Slinger's Day."

From 1988 to 1990, Bruce hosted the British game show "You Bet!" From 1990 to 1991, he hosted the British game show "Takeover Bid" and, from 1995 to 2001, the British game show "The Price is Right."

In 2000, Bruce hosted the revived television variety show series "Tonight at the London Palladium." In 2003 and again in 2010, he appeared as a guest presenter on the satire quiz show "Have I Got News for You."

From 2004 to 2013, Bruce co-presented the British television dance contest "Strictly Come Dancing" and hosted the British television quiz show "Didn't They Do Well!"

In 2010, Bruce was a featured guest on the British television show "A Comedy Roast." That same year, he was a guest on the British genealogy television series "Who Do You Think You Are?" and was the subject of a biographical interview on the British talk show "Piers Morgan's Life Stories."

Stage

In 1964, Bruce Forsyth appeared in the Neil Simon musical "Little Me" with English comedian Avril Angers.

In 1977, he starred in the theatre musical "The Travelling Music Show" which closed in 1978.

In 1998, he appeared in a weeklong one-man show at the London Palladium.

Film

In 1968, Bruce Forsyth appeared in the musical film "Star!" with actress and singer Julie Andrews.

In 1970, he portrayed Swinburne in the musical Disney film "Bedknobs and Broomsticks."

Music

In 1968, Bruce Forsyth's single "I'm Backing Britain" was released by British record label Pye Records.

In 2011, he released a studio musical collection titled "These Are My Favourites," which reached number 58 on the United Kingdom Albums Chart.

Accolades

In 1959, Bruce Forsyth was inducted into the Grand Order of Water Rats, an entertainment industry fraternity.

In 1975, he won the Variety Club Show Business Personality of the Year Award and the TV Times Male Personality of the Year Award, which he also won in 1976, 1977, and 1978. In 1991, he won the BBC TV Personality of the Year Award.

In 1998, he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire. In 2006, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire. In 2011, he was made a Knight Bachelor and was knighted by the Queen as Sir Bruce Forsyth.

In 2005, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts presented "A Tribute to Bruce Forsyth." Three months later, a bronze bust in his likeness was unveiled at the London Palladium.

In 2008, he received the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Fellowship and, in 2009, the Carl Alan Award's Theatre Performer's Award and the Royal Television Society's Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2011, he received special recognition from Britain's National Television Awards and, in 2013, was noted by the Guinness Book of World records as having the longest television career of a male entertainer. That same year, he was chosen to carry the Olympic flame through London.

Fan Clubs & Advertising

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Bruce Forsyth appeared dressed as a judge in advertisements for the English furniture dealer "Courts."

In 1987, the "Great Bruce Forsyth Social Club" fan club was founded.

Personal Life

Bruce Forsyth was married to Penny Calvert from 1953 to 1973 and had three children with her. From 1973 to 1979, he was married to Anthea Redfern and had two additional children. From 1983 until his death, he was married to Wilnelia Merced, with whom he had one child.