What Is Brooke Langton's Net Worth?

Brooke Langton is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Brooke Langton has played Samantha Reilly on Fox's "Melrose Place" (1996–1998), Angela Bennett on USA Network's "The Net" (1998–1999), and Jackie Miller on NBC's "Friday Night Lights" (2007–2008). Langton began her professional career as a model, working primarily in Asia, and then branched out into acting in the early '90s. She began her professional acting career with a Super Bowl spot and then went on to guest-starring roles in such projects as, "Freshman Dorm" (1992), "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1992), "Baywatch" (1992), "California Dreams" (1992), and "Chicago Hope" (1995). Brooke has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "Terminal Velocity" (1994), "Swingers" (1996), "The Replacements" (2000), "The Benchwarmers" (2006), "Primeval" (2007), and "Saving Christmas" (2017) and the television series "Extreme" (1995), "Life" (2007–2008), and "The Last Ship" (2018). She also co-produced the 2006 film "Beautiful Dreamer."

Early Life

Brooke Langton was born on November 27, 1970, in Arizona. She comes from a family of geologists and prospectors. Her grandfather was H.L. Hunt's chief prospector, and her father, Jackson Langton, was Phelps Dodge's chief geologist. Jackson wrote the memoir "All Trappers Don't Wear Fur Hats: The Prospector and His Protégé." Brooke grew up in Illinois and Texas, and after graduating from high school, she attended San Diego State University.

Career

Langton studied improv at Chicago's Second City and also studied acting with Ivana Chubbuck and Larry Moss. She made her TV debut in a 1992 episode of "Freshman Dorm," then she guest-starred on "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1992), "Baywatch" (1992), "California Dreams" (1992), "Chicago Hope" (1995), "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones" (1995), "The Single Guy" (1995), "Party of Five" (1995), and "Sliders" (1996). Brooke appeared in the TV movies "Moment of Truth: Cult Rescue" (1994) and "Eye of the Stalker" (1995), and in 1995, she co-starred with Julie Bowen and James Brolin on the ABC series "Extreme." She played Samantha Reilly on the Fox primetime soap opera "Melrose Place" from 1996 to 1998 and Angela Bennett on the USA Network series "The Net" (which was based on the 1995 Sandra Bullock film) from 1998 to 1999. Langton's first film was 1994's "Terminal Velocity," and she followed it with "Beach House" (1996), "Listen" (1996), "Swingers" (1996), "Mixed Signals" (1997), "The Small Hours" (1997), and "Reach the Rock" (1998). In 2000, she co-starred with Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman in the sports comedy "The Replacements" and appeared in the film "Playing Mona Lisa." The following year, Brooke starred as Elizabeth Gillcrest on the Fox crime drama "Fling."

Langton guest-starred on "Weeds" (2005), "Monk" (2006), and "The Closer" (2009), and from 2007 to 2008, she played Jackie Miller on the sports drama "Friday Night Lights" and Constance Griffiths on the crime drama "Life," which both aired on NBC. Brooke appeared in the films "Kiss the Bride" (2002), "Partner(s)" (2005), "Beautiful Dreamer" (2006), "Primeval" (2007), "Chilly Christmas" (2012), "The Debt" (2016), "Saving Christmas" (2017), "Shifting Gears" (2018), and "Soul Sessions" (2018), and she co-starred with Rob Schneider, David Spade, Jon Heder, and Jon Lovitz in the 2006 comedy "The Benchwarmers." She starred in the 2015 TV movie "Are You My Daughter?," and she guest-starred on "The Mentalist" (2012), "Bones" (2013), "Supernatural" (2013), "The Glades" (2013), "The Good Cop" (2018), and "The Passage" (2019). In 2018, Langton had a recurring role as Lt. Maddie Rawlings on the TNT series "The Last Ship."

Personal Life

In 2015, Brooke appeared on the Swedish show "Allt för Sverige" ("Everything for Sweden"), a reality series that "follows Swedish-Americans returning to Sweden to discover their roots." On the show, Langton discovered that she is a relative of late actor Adolf Jahr, who lived from 1893 to 1964 and appeared in more than 60 films. Brooke is good friends with actress Catherine Oxenberg, who is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia. Langton appeared on Oxenberg's 2005 Lifetime reality series "I Married a Princess," which Catherine starred on with her then-husband, Casper Van Dien.

Real Estate

In 2008, Langton and her husband, director and producer Randall Zisk, paid $2.6 million for a 4,474-square-foot home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. In March 2010, they put the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the market for $2.749 million. The home sold for $2.1 million in early 2012. The 1.3-acre property includes a swimming pool and two guesthouses.