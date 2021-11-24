Brock Pierce Net Worth:

splits: 18

What is Brock Pierce's Net Worth?

Brock Pierce is an American entrepreneur, philanthropist and former child actor who has a net worth of $2 billion dollars. As a child actor he was best-known for appearing as Gordon in "The Mighty Ducks" franchise. As an adult he became a multi-billionaire thanks to early bitcoin investments.

Early Life

Brock Pierce was born in Minnesota on November 4, 1980. He started appearing in commercials as a toddler. His first major film roll was as Gordon in the 1992 Disney film "The Mighty Ducks." Pierce reprised the role in the 1994 follow up "D2: The Mighty Ducks." That same year he starred as Sidney in "Little Big League" and a year later he played Kevin in "Ripper Man."

Also in 1995 he appeared in the TV movie "Problem Child 3: Junior in Love." Piece went on to star in 1995's "Three Wishes." In 1996 he starred as Luke Davenport in "First Kid" and Joey Heller in "Earth Minus Zero."

He starred as Brad in the 1997 TV movie "Two Voices" and John Robie in the 1997 TV movie "Legend of the Lost Tomb." He also starred as Danny O'Neil in the 1997 film "The Ride."

Brock retired from acting at 17.

Business Career

In 1999 Brock joined a company called Digital Entertainment Network (DEN). He was a minority owner and served as executive vice-president, making a salary of $250,000 a year. DEN's goal was to create original series for streaming over the internet. The company was about a decade early on its ambitions.

After raising $88 million in venture capital funds, the company was headed towards an IPO before a storm of controversy swept the company away. Marc Collins-Rector, one of the company's main co-founders and Chairman, was indicted in August 2000 on charges that ultimately led to a guilty plea of child endangerment related to allegations he had assaulted underage boys. DEN filed for bankruptcy and shutdown several months later.

In 2001 Brock founded IMI Exchange. Originally known as Internet Gaming Entertainment, the company focused on investing in MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing games).

CNN Money reported that the company brought in over $1 million a month in 2004 and in 2005 and generated around $500 million in annual gross volume.

Blockchain Capital

In 2013 Brock co-founded venture capital firm Blockchain Capital with brothers Bart and Bradford Stephens.

Brock was elected Director of the Bitcoin Foundation in May 2014.

Also in 2014 Brock co-founded the cryptocurrency "stablecoin" Tether. Unlike other digital currencies, Tether maintains one USD for every Tether coin issued. Brock ended his involvement in Tether in 2015.

In October 2017 Blockchain Capital raised $85 million from investors to fund crypto startups.

In February 2018 Brock's personal assets were estimated to be worth between $700 million and $1.1 billion.

Bitcoin Billionaire?

According to a Bitcoin expert who spoke to CelebrityNetWorth, Brock's Bitcoin stake was worth $1 billion when the price of a single Bitcoin hit $8,000. That's unconfirmed but if true, it would mean his pre-tax paper net worth has been nearly $18 billion at various points in recent years.

Politics

In 2020 Brock mounted an unsuccessful campaign for US President as an Independent candidate.

In November 2021 it was revealed that on the night Eric Adams was elected New York City's Mayor he partied late into the night with Brock and other crypto tycoons at a swanky hotel. As it turned out, Brock was a major Adams donor.

Two days later Eric announced he would take his first two paychecks in bitcoin and later that same day he was flown to Puerto Rico on Brock's Gulfstream private jet purportedly to attend a conference discussing Hispanic issues. Adams later claimed to have traveled to the conference on his own dime. His campaign claimed he had paid Brock the equivalent value for two seats on the jet but did not provide receipts or evidence of the reimbursement.