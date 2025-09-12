What is Britt Lower's net worth?

Britt Lower is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Britt Lower is best known for her role as Helly R in Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning series "Severance." With a background in both theater and improvisational comedy, Lower has steadily built a career defined by versatility, moving seamlessly between comedy, drama, and experimental projects. She first gained recognition through recurring television roles on "Man Seeking Woman" and "Casual," where her sharp timing and grounded performances made her a standout. Her breakout came with "Severance," in which she portrays a conflicted office worker trapped in the chilling world of Lumon Industries. The series brought her widespread critical acclaim, positioning her as one of television's most compelling new talents. Beyond acting, Lower is also an accomplished visual artist and has remained active in creative projects that stretch beyond Hollywood, reflecting her multi-dimensional artistic interests.

Early Life & Education

Brittney Leigh Lower was born on August 2, 1985, in Heyworth, Illinois. She grew up in the Midwest and developed an interest in both the arts and performance from an early age. After high school, she attended Northwestern University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in communication and honed her craft in performance and theater. During her time at Northwestern, she became deeply involved in comedy and improvisation, which would later shape her early career trajectory.

Early Career

Following her graduation, Lower immersed herself in the Chicago theater and improv scene, training and performing with groups such as the Upright Citizens Brigade and iO Theater. She began landing small roles in independent projects before breaking into television with appearances on "Unforgettable" and other network dramas. These early credits allowed her to demonstrate range and gave her a foothold in the industry.

Television Success

Lower's first major television role came in 2015 when she was cast as Liz Greenberg on the FXX comedy "Man Seeking Woman," starring Jay Baruchel. She played the main character's sister for three seasons, earning praise for her comedic instincts and chemistry with the cast. Around the same time, she landed a recurring role on Hulu's "Casual," further establishing herself as a rising talent in television comedy.

She continued building her résumé with roles on shows like "High Maintenance" and "Future Man," proving her ability to move between comedic and dramatic tones. Lower also guest-starred on several other series, showcasing her adaptability as a performer.

Breakthrough with "Severance"

Lower's career-defining role arrived in 2022 when she was cast as Helly R on Apple TV+'s sci-fi thriller "Severance." The series follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a surgical procedure to separate their work and personal lives. As Helly, Lower portrays a character caught between rebellion and despair, delivering one of the show's most emotionally charged performances. Critics praised her ability to capture the character's vulnerability and resilience, and the role quickly became her most high-profile work to date.

"Severance" went on to earn multiple Emmy nominations and awards, and Lower's performance was singled out as one of the show's highlights. Her work helped elevate the series into one of Apple TV+'s signature original dramas.

Other Work & Creative Pursuits

Beyond television, Lower has appeared in films such as "Beside Still Waters" and "Mr. Roosevelt." She continues to pursue creative work outside of acting, including visual art and performance pieces. Lower has spoken about her interest in exploring multiple artistic mediums, reflecting her broader curiosity and creative drive.