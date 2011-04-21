splits: 1

Bridgit Mendler net worth: Bridgit Mendler is an American actress, singer, musician and songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. Bridgit Mendler is famous for playing the role of Teddy Duncan on the Disney Channel Original Series Good Luck Charlie, and her recurring role as Juliet Van Heusen on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Some of her other accomplishments include Labor Pains, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth. She signed with Hollywood Records and released her debut studio album in 2012. She was born in Washington, D.C, and she has been acting since 2004.