What is Brian Tyree Henry's Net Worth?

Brian Tyree Henry is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Bryan Tyree Henry rose to fame when he appeared as rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in the FX comedy drama series "Atlanta." He received a nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. He has also appeared in films like "Child's Play," "The Woman in the Window," and "Bullet Train."

Early Life

Brian Tyree Henry was born on March 31, 1982 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was raised there and in Washington, D.C. His father was in the military while his mother, Willow Dean Kearse, worked as a teacher. He attended E.E. Smith High School. After high school, he attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. He initially was a business major before deciding he wanted to study acting. After college, he received his master's degree from Yale School of Drama.

Career

Henry began his career on stage as a theatre actor in 2007. He starred as Tybalt in Shakespeare in the Park's production of "Romeo and Juliet." He also appeared in "The Brothers Size." In 2009, he had roles in "In The Red and Brown Water" and "Marcus: Or the Secret of Sweet" at The Public Theatre. In 2011, he appeared in "The Book of Mormon" at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. In 2014, he appeared in "Fortress of Solitude" again at The Public Theatre. His most recent theatre role was in "Lobby Hero" at the Helen Hayes Theatre. For his role in "Lobby Hero" he received nominations at the Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Awards, and the Tony Awards in 2018.

Henry's career in television began in 2009 when he landed small roles on "Law & Order" and "Last of the Ninth." In 2010, he appeared in an episode of "The Good Wife." In 2013, he appeared in "Boardwalk Empire." The following year, he had a role in an episode of "The Knick."

Henry's breakout role came in 2016 when he was cast in the FX series "Atlanta," which was created by Donald Glover. He was cast in the main character role of Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles. He appeared in the show until 2022. While in "Atlanta," Henry received many award nominations at the Gold Derby Awards, the MTV Move & TV Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Critics' Choice Television Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While on "Atlanta," Glover appeared on other television shows as well. He appeared in "Vice Principals" from 2016 to 2017. In 2017, he appeared as Ricky in the NBC drama series "This Is Us." For his work in the show, he received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The same year, he also appeared in "Drop the Mic" and "How to Get Away with Murder." In 2018, he voiced a character in "BoJack Horseman" and appeared in episodes of "Room 104" and "Drunk History." Beginning in 2021, he began voicing the character of Armando in "HouseBroken." He also had a voice role in "Big Mouth" in 2022. In 2023, he appeared in the miniseries "Class of '09."

Henry additionally has had a successful film career. His first film role came in 2015 when he appeared in "Puerto Ricans in Paris." In 2017, he had roles in "Crown Heights" and "Person to Person." In 2018, he had roles in seven films. He voiced a character in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and appeared in "Irreplaceable You," "Family," "Hotel Artemis," "White Boy Rick," Widows," and "If Beale Street Could Talk." For his role in the latter film, he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category.

In 2019, Henry appeared in "Don't Let Go," "Child's Play," and "Joker." The following year, he had roles in "The Outside Story" and "Superintelligence." In 2021, he appeared in the films "Godzilla vs. Kong," "The Woman in the Window," "Vivo," and "Eternals." In 2022, he starred in the action comedy "Bullet Train" opposite Brad Pitt. He also appeared in the film "Causeway" in 2022 and received critical acclaim for his performance. He was nominated at the Academy Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Gotham Awards, and Independent Spirit Awards. In 2023, he had voice roles in "The Magician's Elephant" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Personal Life

Henry keeps his personal life private and has not publicly been connected to any romantic partners. He stated in 2018 that he was unable to be in a relationship as he was still grieving the death of his mother. His mother had died in a car accident in 2016.

Henry has publicly stated his support for the LGBTQ+ community. Having played a number of gay characters in films, he has become an advocate for that community. Some rumors have swirled that Henry himself is gay, but he has never confirmed this.