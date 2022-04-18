Brett Goldstein Net Worth:

What Is Brett Goldstein's Net Worth?

Brett Goldstein is an English actor, comedian, writer, producer, and podcaster who has a net worth of $5 million. Goldstein is best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Roy Kent on the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" (2020–present), and he also serves as a writer and co-producer on the show. Brett co-created, writes, and produces the AMC science-fiction anthology series "Soulmates" (2020–present), and he has hosted the podcast "Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein" since 2018. Goldstein has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "Howl" (2015), "SuperBob" (2015), and " Adult Life Skills " (2016) and the television series "Derek" (2012–2014), "Drifters" (2013–2016), "Uncle" (2014–2017), and "Hoff the Record" (2015–2016). Brett co-wrote "SuperBob," and he has written for "Hoff the Record" and "Drifters" as well as the TV series "Ronna & Beverly" (2012) and the films "Wish You Were Here" (2005), "Slave" (2009), and "The Nan Movie" (2022).

In early 2022, Goldstein signed a "multiyear overall development deal" with Warner Bros. Television to create and produce new content for WBTV.

Early Life

Brett Goldstein was born on July 17, 1980, in Sutton, London, England. Brett's family is British Jewish, and he has a sister named Tara. After high school, Goldstein studied acting at the University of Warwick and earned a degree in Film & Feminism. He then briefly lived in Marbella, Spain, where he worked at a strip club owned by his father. Brett later wrote the stand-up comedy show "Brett Goldstein Grew Up in a Strip Club" and performed it at the 2011 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Career

In 2003, Goldstein appeared in the short film "Section Eight," followed by the feature films "Wish You Were Here" (2005) and "Slave" (2009). Brett played Young Robert Dunsmore in both films, and he wrote them as well. He made his television debut on the ITV police procedural "The Bill" in 2009, then he played Tom on Ricky Gervais' Channel 4 series "Derek" from 2012 to 2014. Around this time, Goldstein also appeared in the films "The Knot" (2012), "The Comedian" (2012), and "Everyone's Going to Die" (2013) and the short films "Tattooed" (2013) and "For Life" (2013). He played Scott on the E4 sitcom "Drifters" from 2013 to 2016 and Casper on the BBC Three series "Uncle" from 2014 to 2017, and he starred as Danny Jones on the mockumentary series "Hoff the Record" alongside David Hasselhoff from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, Brett played the title role in "SuperBob," appeared in the horror film "Howl" and the TV series "Undercover," and guest-starred on "Catherine Tate's Nan" (which he also wrote for). In 2016, he toured with "The Catherine Tate Live Show" and starred in the comedy "Adult Life Skills," which earned him a British Independent Film Award.

Goldstein guest-starred on "Drunk History: UK" in 2016 and 2017, portraying Robert Dudley on the "Battle of Trafalgar/The Virgin Queen" episode and James Garfield on the "Alexander Graham Bell & James Garfield/Dambusters" episode, and he appeared in the "Doctor Who" episode "The Tsuranga Conundrum" in 2018. In 2020, Brett began playing Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso" alongside Jason Sudeikis (who also co-created the series). Co-creator Bill Lawrence initially hired Goldstein as a writer only, but he felt a kinship with the character of Roy. Brett told "For the Win" in 2021, "I saved it until the very end of the writer's room. I didn't tell anyone but I made a self-tape. I did five scenes as Roy. I emailed it when I left. I said: 'Look, I've had a wonderful time. I've been thinking that I think I can play Roy. I think I really get it. But if this makes you at all uncomfortable or if this video is shit and if you're at all embarrassed for me, then just pretend you never got it. I will never ask if you got it. We can still be friends.'" Goldstein has won several awards for his performance on "Ted Lasso," including a Primetime Emmy and a Critics' Choice Television Award. In 2020, he co-created the anthology series "Soulmates" with his "SuperBob" co-writer Will Bridges, who has also written for "Black Mirror" and "Stranger Things." The series was renewed for a second season in August 2020, two months before the show premiered. In 2021, Brett voiced Tony Stark in the "May Cause Light Cannibalism" episode of "Robot Chicken."

Personal Life

Brett is in a relationship with British comedian Beth Rylance, and they have reportedly been together since at least April 2020. Rylance is known for television shows such as "School of Comedy," "The Ministry of Curious Stuff," and "Every Blank Ever." Goldstein is a huge fan of the Muppets, and he told "Esquire" in 2020, "That's my ultimate goal, is work with the Muppets. I do that, then I'm dead." At a fundraiser for Parkinson's U.K., Brett performed a six-minute version of "The Muppet Christmas Carol," which has amassed more than 150,000 views on YouTube as of this writing.

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Goldstein won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso." He earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the show in 2022. The "Ted Lasso" cast received Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022, winning in 2022. Brett has also earned a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award, Critics' Choice Television Award, Hollywood Critics Association Television Award, International Online Cinema Award, and Online Film & Television Association Award and a Gold Derby Award nomination for the series. At the 2021 Pena de Prata, Goldstein was named Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and he shared a Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series award with his "Ted Lasso" castmates. As one of the show's writers, Brett has received three Writers Guild of America Award nominations, winning for Comedy Series and New Series in 2021. At the 2015 FilmQuest, Goldstein, Will Bridges, and Jon Drever won a Best Screenplay award for "SuperBob," and Brett received a Best Actor award. In 2016, he won a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Adult Life Skills."