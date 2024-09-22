What is Brett Gelman's Net Worth?

Brett Gelman is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Brett Gelman is best known for playing private investigator and conspiracy theorist Murry Bauman on the Netflix supernatural hit series "Stranger Things." He's also known for his bushy beard, daring sense of humor and outspoken political stances as a liberal democrat.

Early Years

Brett Clifford Gelman was born on October 6, 1976 to photo salesman Ira Gelman and his wife Candace. He attended Highland Park High School, a public school in Highland Park, Illinois. He then studied classical theatre at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, a public art school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina from which he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. After graduation, he moved to New York City where he became a performer with the improvisational and sketch comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Film

Brett Gelman made his film debut in 2004 in "Blackballed: The Bobby Dukes Story" – an improvisational slapstick sports movie. He went on to appear the 2007 comedy "Watching the Detectives," the 2010 action comedy "The Other Guys" and the 2013 biographical drama "Jobs" which casts American actor Ashton Kutcher as American businessman Steve Jobs and Gelman as human-computer interface expert Jef Raskin who, in the 1970s, began leading the Macintosh project at Apple Inc. That same year, Gelman played Tom in the comedy drama short film "Gregory Go Boom," written, produced and directed by his future wife Janicza Bravo.

In 2017, Gelman appeared in the biographical comedy drama "The Disaster Artist," produced and directed by James Franco. This was followed by the 2018 Molly Shannon film "Wild Nights with Emily," the 2021 action thriller film "Without Remorse," based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy and the 2022 live-action fantasy film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile."

In 2024, Gelman portrayed terrorism co-conspirator Terry Lynn Nichols in the American drama film "McVeigh" based on the life of domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh who perpetrated the Oklahoman City bombing on April 19, 1995.

Television

Brett Gelman has appeared in over 60 television productions beginning with the TV short "Coke" in 2005. Later that year, he starred as Spencer in one episode of the news satire show "The Colbert report."

In 2007, Gelman appeared in three episodes of the science fiction series "Fat Guy Stuck in Internet" and, in 2008, two episodes of the sketch comedy show "Human Giant." From 2010 to 2012, he voiced four different characters, in four episodes, of the adult animated sitcom "The Life & Times of Tim." Appearances on "Happy Endings," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Bored to Death" followed in 2011.

From 2011 to 2014, Gelman was a regular on the action comedy series "Eagleheart" playing Brett Mobley. In 2012, he appeared in seven episodes of the sitcom "The Inbetweeners" as Mr. Gilbert and from 2012 to 2013 he appeared in 22 episodes of the sitcom "Go On" playing Mr. K.

Bit parts in "Ghost Ghirls," "We Are Men" and "Surviving Jack" preceded a 23-episode run as the character of A.J. on the Sitcom "Married" from 2014 to 2015.

Gelman announced in 2016 that he had severed connections with the American adult-oriented television programming block Adult Swim as well as the Cartoon Network due to alleged poor treatment of female employees and racism.

In 2017, Gelman played Supervisor Burns on two episodes of the hit series "Twin Peaks." The following year, he began portraying Murray Bauman on the horror television series "Stranger Things" starring American actress Winona Ryder.

From 2021 to 2022, Gelman voiced the character of Marcellus in 18 episodes of the 2D animated adventure comedy series "I Heart Arlo" and the character of Magic Myc in 18 episodes of the adult animated science fiction sitcom "Inside Job."

In 2024, Gelman began starring as Milton in the American thriller miniseries "Lady in the Lake," based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name, which premiered on Apple TV+ on July 19, 2024.

Stranger Things

The American horror television series "Stranger Things" centers on the residents of a fictional Indiana town who are terrorized by the existence of an alternate dimension opened by a nearby human experimentation facility. In his portrayal of Murray Bauman, Brett Gelman is a private investigator, conspiracy theorist and longtime friend of the town's police chief. The show was ranked as third best show of the year in 2016 by the British daily newspaper The Guardian and the British film magazine Empire. BBC Online ranked the show as number 68 in its list of The 100 Greatest Television Series of the 21st Century. The series and its cast members have won numerous awards and nominations. The show has spawned several books, a tarot card set, video games, podcasts and even stores dedicated to the series.

Books

In 2024, HarperCollins published Brett Gelman's book "The Terrifying Realm of the Possible: Nearly True Stories" illustrated with his own original drawings. The book is described as a daring and hilariously neurotic body of work which challenges our assumptions about what it means to be human.

Personal Life

Gelman met American film producer, director and screenwriter Janicza Bravo while they were working together on a commercial in New York. They married on December 22, 2015 and divorced in 2018. During the spring of 2023, Gelman announced his engagement to actress and model Ari Dayan.

In politics, Gelman is an outspoken liberal democrat.