What Is Brendan Hunt's Net Worth and Salary?

Brendan Hunt is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $5 million.

Brendan Hunt is best known for co-creating the Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso" and playing the ethe series with Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, drawing heavily on the love of European football he developed while performing in Amsterdam.

In addition to acting on "Ted Lasso," Brendan served as a writer and executive producer. The show's success earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards as part of its Outstanding Comedy Series producing team, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of its ensemble. His performance as Coach Beard also earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Before "Ted Lasso," Hunt spent more than two decades working in improvisational comedy, theater, film, television, and voice acting. His credits include "Community," "Parks and Recreation," "Key & Peele," "Bless This Mess," "We're the Millers," "Horrible Bosses 2," "Fallout 4," and the Pixar film "Elio."

Early Life

Brendan Hunt was born on June 28, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up on the city's North Side near Wrigley Field and became interested in acting and theater while still in school.

Hunt attended Illinois State University, where he studied acting as well as production design and technology. He graduated from the university's theater program in 1996 and subsequently studied improvisational comedy at The Second City in Chicago.

Boom Chicago and Theater Career

In the late 1990s, Hunt moved to Amsterdam and joined Boom Chicago, an English-language sketch and improvisational comedy company. The troupe's performers during his tenure included Jason Sudeikis, Jordan Peele, Seth Meyers, Ike Barinholtz, and Amber Ruffin.

Hunt worked as both a performer and writer for Boom Chicago and became the head writer of the troupe's satirical television program "Comedy Central News." He also performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including two-person productions with Meyers and Peele.

Living in the Netherlands transformed Hunt into a devoted football fan. He later used his knowledge of the sport to help Sudeikis understand English football, an informal partnership that eventually became central to the creation of "Ted Lasso."

After returning to the United States, Hunt developed the autobiographical solo show "Five Years in Amsterdam." He later joined Los Angeles' Sacred Fools Theater Company and won an Ovation Award for his performance in the musical "Savin' Up for Saturday Night."

His other theatrical projects have included "Absolutely Filthy," "The Art Couple," "Still Got It," and "The Movement You Need." The latter combines stories about his childhood, his late mother, and his lifelong love of The Beatles.

Film and Television Career

Before his breakthrough, Hunt accumulated guest roles on television series including "Reno 911!," "Community," "Parks and Recreation," "Key & Peele," and "Bless This Mess." His film appearances included the Sudeikis comedies "We're the Millers" and "Horrible Bosses 2."

Hunt also worked extensively as a voice actor. He voiced characters in the video game "Fallout 4" and played Gunther Melmac in Pixar's animated film "Elio."

His writing for the "Key & Peele Super Bowl Special" earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Ted Lasso

The Ted Lasso character originated in promotional videos produced for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League. Sudeikis played the relentlessly optimistic American coach, while Hunt appeared as his understated assistant, Coach Beard.

Hunt, Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly later adapted the concept into the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso." The show premiered in 2020 and followed Ted and Beard as they attempted to manage the fictional English football club AFC Richmond.

Hunt's quiet, unpredictable performance made Coach Beard one of the show's most distinctive characters. He appeared alongside Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Phil Dunster.

Behind the scenes, Hunt wrote and produced episodes while helping shape the show's approach to football, comedy, and British culture. He received Emmy nominations for acting and writing and shared in the show's consecutive Emmy victories for Outstanding Comedy Series. Hunt returned as Coach Beard and an executive producer when "Ted Lasso" was revived for a fourth season.

Hunt also co-hosted the Apple News football podcast "After the Whistle" with sports broadcaster Rebecca Lowe.

Ted Lasso Salary

Before the third season of "Ted Lasso," Hunt was reportedly earning within the supporting cast's range of $50,000 to $75,000 per episode.

After the show became a major international success, Hunt's acting salary reportedly increased to between $125,000 and $150,000 per episode for Season 3. With 12 episodes, that would equal between $1.5 million and $1.8 million for the season from acting alone.

That figure did not include Hunt's separate compensation as a co-creator, writer, and executive producer. The details of his fourth-season contract have not been publicly disclosed.

Personal Life

Hunt married actress and producer Shannon Nelson in Ireland in 2025. Nelson appeared in an episode of "Ted Lasso" as Ms. Ledbetter. The couple has two sons, Sean and Archibald, who is known as Archie.