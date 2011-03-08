Breckin Meyer net worth: Breckin Meyer is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and drummer who has a net worth of $8 million. Breckin Meyer was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1974 and as a child lived in Texas, West Virginia, New Jersey, and California where he attended elementary school and was a classmate of Drew Barrymore's, as well as Beverly Hills High School.

Meyer made his film debut in 1991's "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare" and his breakthrough role was the 1995 hit "Clueless" where he played a skateboarding stoner. He has also appeared in "Road Trip", "The Craft", "Escape from LA", "Prefontaine", "Kate and Leopold", "Payback", "54", "Can't Hardly Wait", "Josie and the Pussycats", "Garfield: The Movie", "Herbie: Fully Loaded", "Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties", and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past", among other films. Meyer was nominated for an Emmy for his writing on the "Star Wars" episode of "Robot Chicken", a television show he does voice work on. He was also the voice of Joseph Gribble on "King of the Hill" and stars in Adult Swim's "Titan Maximum". Breckin Meyer also plays drums in the punk band The Street Walkin' Cheetahs as well as with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's side project The Nightwatchman, and with Ben Harper, Cypress Hill, Slash and Perry Farrell.