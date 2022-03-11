Brandon Routh Net Worth:

What is Brandon Routh's net worth?

Brandon Routh is an American actor and fashion model who has a net worth of $2 million. Brandon Routh is most well known for his role as Superman in the 2006 movie "Superman Returns." He also appeared in "Zack and Miri Make a Porno," "Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World," "Chuck" (a TV series), and "Dylan Dog: Dead of Night."

Early Life

Brandon Routh was born on October 9, 1979, the third of four children born to Ronald Ray Routh, who worked as a carpenter, and Catherine LaVaughn a teacher. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa and was raised in Norwalk, Iowa. Ironically, he grew up just 100 miles south of the birthplace of George Reeves, the OG Superman.

Routh graduated from Norwalk High School. In school, he played sports, and did theater as well as taught himself piano and trumpet. Routh went to the same school as Jason Momoa. Intending to be a writer, Routh attended the University of Iowa, where he began his modeling and acting career, part time, in order to pay for tuition. However, after a year, he decided to drop out of school to become an actor. Routh has said that, even before he started acting he was often told how much he looked like Christopher Reeve. His former manager even signed him because he looked so similar, thinking he would be cast if there was ever a film.

Career

Routh moved to Los Angeles in 1999 to pursue a full-time acting career. His first gig was as an extra in Christina Aguilera's music video for "What a Girl Wants." His first acting role came that same year when he appeared in an episode of ABC's "Odd Man Out." Next up, he had a four-episode stint on season 3 of MTV's "Undressed." In early 2001, he was in an episode of the WB's "Gilmore Girls," called "Concert Interruptus," playing an untitled character. Routh then had a steady role as Seth Anderson on the soap opera "One Life to Live." He appeared on that show from 2001 to 2002.

Routh had previously auditioned for "Superman Returns" director McG and was recognized on his audition tape for the movie. They cast Routh on August 13, 2004, but didn't clue Routh in until two months later. His casting was announced in October 2004, and the news immediately put Routh's name and face on the map. Routh immediately began to bulk up for the role and gained 22 pounds before filming commenced. "Superman Returns" began filming in February 2005 and it was released in June 2006. It was unfortunately, and surprisingly, a box office disappointment–it grossed only $200 million compared to its whopping $270 million budget, but it earned moderate reviews from critics.

Routh signed on to appear in two potential sequels to "Superman Returns," however, they unfortunately never materialized. Reviews of Routh's performance were positive and he won the award of Best Superhero, beating out Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, at the 2006 Spike TV Awards. While Warner Bros did reboot the Superman franchise, by August 2008, Routh's contract had expired and British actor Henry Cavil was chosen to play the leading man in the reboot "Man of Steel."

Up next, Routh appeared in "Fling" and "Life is Hot in Crackdown." He signed on to star in "The Informers" in 2009, alongside Kim Basinger and Billy Bob Thornton, but his scenes ended up being cut. Routh appeared later in "Zack and Miri Make a Porno" and a Bollywood film called "Kambakkkht Ishq." He was cast to play Todd Ingram in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" in 2009. Routh also played Daniel Shaw in season 3 of "Chuck" and appeared again in season five of the show. He was cast as the lead in "Partners," a CBS comedy by the creators of Will & Grace, but the series was canceled after just six episodes. He has appeared in "The Millers" and in "Chosen" and "Enlisted." He also did voicework on the video game "Call of Duty: Ghosts" in 2013. Later that year, he was a Hallmark Christmas flick called "The Nine Lives of Christmas."

Routh once again played a DC Comics superhero when he was cast as Ray Palmer / The Atom on the CW's "Arrow." The show "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" premiered in January 2016, a spin-off of "Arrow" that Routh co-starred in. He reprised his role as Superman in the arrowverse crossover film "Crisis on Infinite Earths." His final episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" was in 2015. He made two returns to the Arrowverse in 2021: for "Legends of Tomorrow"'s 100th episode and on the season eight premiere of "Armageddon."

Personal Life

In November of 2007, Routh married his girlfriend of four years, actress Courtney Ford. The couple's child, a son, Leo James, was born in August of 2012. Routh is also friends with fellow actor, Kal Penn, both of whom are avid supporters of President Barack Obama.