Brad Dourif Net Worth:

What is Brad Dourif's Net Worth and Salary?

Brad Dourif is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Brad Dourif is best known for his performances in such films as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Child's Play," "Ragtime," "Blue Velvet," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers." On television, he earned acclaim for his role as Dr. Amos Cochran on the HBO Western series "Deadwood." Dourif has also appeared in numerous television films, such as "The Gardener's Son," "Escape to Witch Mountain," and "The Wilding." He won a Golden Globe and a British Academy Award for his performance in "One Flew Over the Cukoo's Nest." He was also nominated for an Oscar.

Early Life and Education

Brad Dourif was born on March 18, 1950 in Huntington, West Virginia to actress Joan and dye factory owner Jean. He is of French descent. Following the death of Dourif's father in 1953, his mother was remarried to golfer William C. Campbell. Along with his brother and four sisters, Dourif was raised by his mother and stepfather. For his education, he went to Aiken Preparatory School in South Carolina from 1963 to 1965. At the school, Dourif studied art and acting. He went on to attend Fountain Valley School in Colorado. After graduating in 1968, he returned to Huntington, West Virginia and enrolled at Marshall University; however, he eventually dropped out and moved to New York City to pursue his acting career.

Film Career, Part 1

Dourif made his big-screen debut in 1975 with his breakthrough role, playing psychiatric patient Billy Bibbit in Miloš Forman's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," based on the Ken Kesey novel. An enormous critical and commercial hit, the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture and earned Dourif a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Dourif followed this success with "Group Portrait with a Lady," "Eyes of Laura Mars," and John Huston's "Wise Blood." In the 80s, he continued to appear in films by major auteurs, including Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate"; David Lynch's "Dune" and "Blue Velvet"; and Alan Parker's "Mississippi Burning." Dourif also reunited with Miloš Forman for the director's "Ragtime." Among his other notable credits during the decade, Dourif played Charles Lee Ray and voiced the killer doll Chucky in the horror film "Child's Play."

Dourif became incredibly prolific on the big screen in the 90s. He kicked off the decade reprising his role as Chucky in "Child's Play 2," as well as appearing in such other horror films as "Spontaneous Combustion," "Graveyard Shift," "The Exorcist III," and "Grim Prairie Tales." Dourif was also in the political thriller "Hidden Agenda" and the drama "Chaindance." He continued to frequently appear in horror films throughout the decade, with credits such as "Child's Play 3," "Body Parts," "Critter 4," "Trauma," "Death Machine," "Nightwatch," "Alien Resurrection," and "Bride of Chucky." Dourif's other notable credits in the 90s include Spike Lee's romantic drama "Jungle Fever"; Werner Herzog's "Scream of Stone"; the legal drama "Murder in the First"; and the science-fiction film "Progeny."

Film Career, Part 2

Dourif began the new millennium with roles in the thriller "Shadow Hours" and the horror sequel "The Prophecy 3: The Ascent." In 2002, he gave one of his most acclaimed performances in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," playing Gríma Wormtongue. Dourif subsequently appeared in "The Box," "Vlad," and "El Padrino," and reprised his role as Chucky in "Seed of Chucky." He was next in such films as "Drop Dead Sexy," "The Wild Blue Yonder," "Pulse," "Sinner," and "The Wizard of Gore." In 2007, Dourif played Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Rob Zombie's remake of "Halloween"; he later reprised the role in the 2009 sequel "Halloween II." Dourif's other credits during the decade included "Touching Home," "Humboldt County," and two films by Werner Herzog: "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" and "My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done?"

In the 2010s, Dourif was in several horror films, including "Chain Letter," "Priest," "Death and Cremation," "Gingerclown," "Curse of Chucky," "Malignant," "Cult of Chucky," and "Wildling." Other credits included the fantasy film "Fading of the Cries," the crime thriller "Catch .44," and the dramedy "The Shuroo Process."

Television Career

On the small screen, Dourif is best known for his role as Dr. Amos "Doc" Cochran on the HBO Western series "Deadwood." Over the show's run from 2004 to 2006, Dourif received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Before this, he had a recurring role on the PAX TV series "Ponderosa," a prequel to "Bonanza." Among his other notable television credits, Dourif has appeared in episodes of such shows as "Tales of the Unexpected"; "The Equalizer"; "Moonlighting"; "Murder, She Wrote"; "The X-Files"; "Babylon 5"; "Star Trek: Voyager"; "Law & Order"; "Fringe"; "Psych"; "Once Upon a Time"; and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Additionally, he reprised his role as Chucky on the 2021 series "Chucky."

Dourif has also appeared in numerous television films over the decades. In the 70s, he was in "The Mound Builders," "The Gardener's Son," and "Sergeant Matlovich vs. the U.S. Air Force." His credits in the 80s included "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones," "Rage of Angels," and "Terror on Highway 91." In the 90s, Dourif was in such television films as "A Worn Path," "Escape from Terror: The Teresa Stamper Story," "Escape to Witch Mountain," and "Blackout." Among his other notable television film credits are "Miami Magma," "Swamp Volcano," "The Wilding," and "Deadwood: The Movie."

Stage Career

In New York in the 70s, Dourif worked with the Circle Repertory Company. He appeared in such plays as "The Ghost Sonata" and "When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?" Following a long hiatus from stage acting, Dourif returned in 2013 to co-star in an off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' "The Two-Character Play" with actress Amanda Plummer.

Personal Life

With his late wife Jonina, Dourif has two daughters named Kristina and Fiona. The latter is an actress who has appeared alongside her father on "Deadwood" and in the "Chucky" franchise.