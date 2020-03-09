Bonnie Somerville net worth: Bonnie Somerville is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. She is known for starring in several films and TV series including Code Black.

Bonnie Somerville was born in Brooklyn, New York in February 1974. As a singer she released the EP Songs from Another Life in 2009. Somerville starred as Courtney Scott on the television series Grosse Pointe from 2000 to 2001. She had a recurring role as Mona on the TV series Friends from 2001 to 2002 and a recurring role as Rachel Hoffman on the series The O.C. in 2003. Bonnie Somerville starred as Alex Landis on the television series In-Laws from 2002 to 2003. From 2004 to 2005 she starred as Det. Laura Murphy on the TV series NYPD and from 2005 to 2006 she starred as Mimi on the series Kitchen Confidential. Bonnie Somerville starred as Detective Deb McKenzie on the television series Golden Boy in 2013 and as Christa Lorenson on the TV series Code Black from 2015 to 2016. She has appeared in several films including Spider-Man 2, Without a Paddle, The Prince, and more. She is a singer in the group Band from TV.