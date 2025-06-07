What is Bobb'e J. Thompson's Net Worth?

Bobb'e J. Thompson is an American actor, rapper, and comedian who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Bobb'e J. Thompson is known for his energetic personality, quick wit, and standout roles in both film and television.

Born on February 28, 1996, in Kansas City, Missouri, he began performing at a very young age. He first gained national attention at age five when he delivered an electrifying performance of Bow Wow's "Bow Wow (That's My Name)" on "Showtime at the Apollo," which showcased his charisma and comedic timing.

His early acting career quickly took off. He appeared in the 2004 film "My Baby's Daddy" as Lil' Tupac and voiced a role in "Shark Tale" that same year. His breakout television role came on "The Tracy Morgan Show," where he played Jimmy Mitchell from 2003 to 2004. Shortly after, he became a fan favorite on the Disney Channel as the mischievous Stanley on "That's So Raven," a role he later reprised on the spin-off series "Cory in the House."

In 2008, he gained widespread acclaim for his performance as Ronnie Shields in the comedy "Role Models." His hilarious and confident portrayal earned him a nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance at the MTV Movie Awards. That role solidified his reputation as a scene-stealing young actor. Around the same time, he appeared in other films such as "Fred Claus," "Land of the Lost," and "Imagine That," building a strong film résumé by his early teens.

In 2009, he fronted his own television series, "Bobb'e Says," on Cartoon Network, allowing him to showcase his comedic chops in a different format. He also gained recognition for a series of PlayStation Portable commercials, in which he played Marcus Rivers, further cementing his presence in pop culture.

Thompson continued his television work with a recurring role as Tracy Jr. on NBC's hit series "30 Rock." He also appeared in several Tyler Perry productions, including "House of Payne" and "For Better or Worse," and took on a starring role in the 2014 teen musical comedy "School Dance," directed by Nick Cannon.

Since 2018, he has been a cast member on MTV's improvisational comedy show "Wild 'N Out," where his humor and freestyle ability have made him a standout performer. In 2021, he appeared in the VH1 holiday film "Miracles Across 125th Street," continuing to add depth and variety to his career.

From child star to seasoned entertainer, Thompson has built a long-lasting career with his charm, humor, and undeniable talent. Whether on the big screen, a TV sitcom, or in a rap battle, he remains one of the most memorable performers of his generation.