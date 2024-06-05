Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Nov 15, 1945 (78 years old) Birthplace: Santa Monica Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Soldier, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bob Gunton's Net Worth

What is Bob Gunton's net worth?

Bob Gunton is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Bob Gunton has appeared in hundreds of movies and TV shows over the years but is probably best known for playing the role of Warden Samuel Norton opposite Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman and Clancy Brown in the 1994 classic "The Shawshank Redemption," which was directed by Frank Darabont and is based on a short story by Stephen King.

Outside of "Shawshank," Gunton is also known for his roles in such films as "Glory," "Demolition Man," "Patch Adams," and "Argo." He has also appeared in numerous television series, with notable credits including "Courthouse," "Peacemakers," "Desperate Housewives," "24," and "Daredevil." On stage, Gunton originated the role of Juan Perón in the Broadway musical "Evita."

Shawshank Royalties

In a May 2014 Wall Street Journal article, Bob Gunton reported that thanks to the on-going success of "The Shawshank Redemption" on streaming platform and cable TV, he earns "at least six figures" in residuals every year from that one project alone. That is extremely unusual for a film that is three decades old, and speaks to the ongoing popularity of the film around the world.

Early Life and Education

Bob Gunton was born on November 15, 1945 in Santa Monica, California to Rose and Robert. He was educated at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana before attending the Paulist Seminary St. Peter's College in Baltimore, Maryland. Gunton subsequently went to the University of California, Irvine. In 1969, he joined the United States Army as a radio telephone operator. Gunton served in the Army until 1971.

Stage Career

Gunton began his acting career on the stage. He had his first major role in 1965, playing Johnny Timberlake in "Tennessee, U.S.A." Early the next decade, he appeared in "The Kid." In 1977, Gunton appeared in the Broadway premiere of the musical "Happy End." He went on to have his breakout year in 1978 with roles in the Broadway musicals "Working" and "King of Hearts." For the latter, Gunton earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. He continued his success in 1979 when he debuted his most famous role: Argentine president Juan Perón in the Broadway premiere of the musical "Evita." The show was a huge hit, earning Gunton a Drama Desk Award and his first Tony Award nomination. Gunton appeared in a number of other shows while "Evita" was still running in the early 1980s, including "How I Got That Story," "Hamlet," and "Passion Play." For the play "How I Got That Story," he won an Obie Award and earned a Drama Desk Award nomination.

In 1984, Gunton played Antonio Salieri in "Amadeus." The following year, he began playing the King in the hit Broadway musical "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," for which he earned his fourth career Drama Desk Award nomination. Gunton received a fifth Drama Desk Award nomination for his next major role, as Sweeney Todd in the 1989 Broadway revival of the musical "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." He also earned a Tony Award nomination for the role. After that, Gunton largely took a break from the stage. He returned in 2000 to appear in "The Poison Tree," and in 2002 he starred in a Los Angeles production of the musical "Follies." Gunton was subsequently in productions of "On the Twentieth Century" and "The Great Ostrovsky."

Film Career

Gunton made his film debut in Alan J. Pakula's 1981 political thriller "Rollover." He next starred alongside Keith Gordon and Amanda Plummer in the 1985 dramedy "Static." In 1987, Gunton appeared in "Matewan" and "The Pick-up Artist." His final credits of the decade were the comedy "Cookie" and the war dramas "Glory" and "Born on the Fourth of July." In the early 1990s, Gunton had roles in such films as "JFK," "Missing Pieces," "Jennifer 8," and "Demolition Man." He also played Warden Sam Norton in the 1994 prison drama "The Shawshank Redemption." In the latter half of the decade, Gunton appeared in "Dolores Claiborne," "Broken Arrow," "The Glimmer Man," "Patch Adams," and "Bats," among other films.

Kicking off the new millennium, Gunton played Alexander McAnally III in the disaster film "The Perfect Storm." His subsequent credits included "Scenes of the Crime," "Boat Trip," "Dallas 362," "I Heart Huckabees," and "Believe in Me." Gunton had one of his biggest years in 2007, appearing in four films: "Dead Silence," "Fracture," "Numb," and "Rendition." He went on to appear in "Player 5150," "The Lazarus Project," and "Tenure." In the early 2010s, Gunton had roles in such films as "The Trial," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Get the Gringo," "Trouble with the Curve," and "Jimmy." He also portrayed US Secretary of State Cyrus Vance in the 2012 Best Picture Oscar winner "Argo." Later in the decade, Gunton portrayed Chilean president Sebastián Piñera in the biographical survival drama "The 33."

Television Career

Gunton first appeared on television with a supporting role in the 1985 HBO television film "Finnegan Begin Again." Three years later, he had his first main role in a series, playing Leonard Schrader in the short-lived ABC medical drama "Hothouse." Gunton appeared in a string of television films in the years after that, including "Unconquered," "Judgment," "The Bride in Black," and "Dead Ahead: The Exxon Valdez Disaster." He also had guest roles on such shows as "Law & Order," "L.A. Law," and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as well as roles in the miniseries "A Woman Named Jackie," "Sinatra," "Wild Palms," and "Murder in the Heartland." Gunton continued appearing in television films throughout the rest of the 1990s, with credits including "Cosmic Slop," "Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long," "The Siege of Ruby Ridge," "Elvis Meets Nixon," and "Buffalo Soldiers." He also had a main role in the short-lived 1995 CBS series "Courthouse."

In the early '00s, Gunton was in the television films "Running Mates," "When Billie Beat Bobby," "61*," "Iron Jawed Angels," and "Judas." Meanwhile, he had main roles in the short-lived series "Greg the Bunny" and "Peacemakers." From 2004 to 2006, Gunton played the recurring role of Noah Taylor on ABC's "Desperate Housewives." He had another recurring role in 2006 in the short-lived series "Pepper Dennis." Following that, from 2007 to 2010, Gunton played Ethan Kanin in "24." He subsequently played the recurring role of General William Collins on the USA Network's "Royal Pains" from 2010 to 2016. During that time, in 2015, Gunton played the main role of Leland Owlsley in the first season of the superhero series "Daredevil." His other notable credits include a recurring role on the NBC sitcom "Trial & Error."

Personal Life

Gunton was previously married to actress Annie McGreevey, with whom he had a daughter named Olivia. In 2006, he married Carey Pitts.

Real Estate

In 2007 Bob paid $1.35 million for a condo in Dana Point, California.