Billy Burke is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Billy Burke is known for his role as Charlie Swan in the "Twilight Saga" film series and for his leading roles on the television series "Revolution," "Zoo," and "Fire Country." He has also had significant roles on such shows as "24," "Major Crimes," "9-1-1: Lone Star," and "Maid." Burke's film credits beyond "Twilight" include "Ladder 49," "Feast of Love," "Red Riding Hood," "Freaky Deaky," and "Lights Out."

Early Life

Billy Burke was born on November 25, 1966 in Bellingham, Washington.

Film Career

Burke began his film career in the early 1990s with roles in "Daredreamer" and "To Cross the Rubicon." He didn't appear on the big screen again until later in the decade with roles in the 1998 films "Without Limits" and "Mafia!" Burke followed those with two films in 1999, "Komodo" and "Dill Scallion." Commencing the new millennium, he appeared in the mockumentary "The Independent." Burke's subsequent credits included the thrillers "Along Came a Spider," "Lost Junction," and "Ladder 49." In 2007, he appeared in four films: "Feast of Love," "Fracture," "Forfeit," and "Three Days to Vegas." Burke landed one of his best-known roles the following year: Charlie Swan, the father of protagonist Bella Swan, in the romantic fantasy "Twilight," based on the book series by Stephenie Meyer. He went on to reprise his role in all of the "Twilight" film sequels: "New Moon," "Eclipse," "Breaking Dawn – Part 1," and "Breaking Dawn – Part 2." The same year he was in the first "Twilight" film, Burke played Detective Eric Box in the psychological thriller "Untraceable."

In the early 2010s, Burke appeared in "Removal," "Drive Angry," and the romantic horror film "Red Riding Hood," directed by the original "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke. He played Cesaire, the Big Bad Wolf of the classic Grimm brothers fairytale. In 2012, Burke starred as Chris Mankowski in the film adaptation of Elmore Leonard's novel "Freaky Deaky." After that, he appeared in the 2013 films "Angels in Stardust" and "Highland Park." Burke went on to star in the leading role of the 2015 dramedy "Divine Access," which he also co-produced. The following year, he was in the supernatural horror film "Lights Out." Burke's subsequent credits have included the action thriller "Breaking In," starring Gabrielle Union, and the two-part animated direct-to-video superhero film "Batman: The Long Halloween," in which he voices the character James Gordon.

Television Career

Burke first appeared on the small screen in 1994 with guest roles on "Party of Five" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." After appearing in episodes of "Strange Luck," "Vanishing Son," "All-American Girl," and another episode of "Party of Five," he acted in a string of television films including "The Ultimate Lie," "Gone in the Night," and "Don't Look Down." Burke had his first main role on a series in 2000, playing Dr. Abe Matthews on the short-lived ABC medical drama "Wonderland." He subsequently starred opposite Dana Delany in the ABC television film "Final Jeopardy." From 2002 to 2003, Burke played Gary Matheson on the action drama series "24." He followed that with guest roles on "Karen Sisco," "Gilmore Girls," "The Jury," "Monk," and "Law & Order." From 2008 to 2009, Burke played Jack Newman in the second and third seasons of the TBS sitcom "My Boys." In the former year, he appeared in an episode of the science-fiction series "Fringe."

From 2009 to 2012, Burke played Phillip Stroh on the police procedural series "The Closer," and from 2010 to 2012 played Gabriel Dean on the crime drama "Rizzoli & Isles." In 2012, he began playing the lead role of Miles Matheson on the NBC science-fiction series "Revolution," about events occurring in the aftermath of a permanent global electrical-power blackout. The show ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2014. Burke went on to reprise his role from "The Closer," Phillip Stroh, on the spinoff series "Major Crimes," playing the character from 2015 until the show's end in 2018. During that time, from 2015 to 2017, he starred as veterinary pathologist Dr. Mitch Morgan on the CBS series "Zoo," based on the James Patterson novel. In 2020, Burke had recurring roles on "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Most Dangerous Game." The next year, he played the main role of Hank Russell in the Netflix limited series "Maid." Burke began another main role in 2022 on the CBS series "Fire Country," playing Edgewater, California fire chief Vince Leone.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In 2008, Burke married British actress Pollyanna Rose. Pollyanna's father Ray Williams discovered Elton John and Bernie Taupin and managed the duo for Elton's first five albums. Burke and Rose had a daughter named Bluesy before divorcing in 2017.

Amidst their 2017 divorce, Billy and Pollyanna offered their home in Sherman Oaks for sale for $2.75 million. They bought the home in 2010 for $1.95 million.