Billie Piper Net Worth:

What is Billie Piper's Net Worth?

Billie Piper is an English singer and actress who has a net worth of $12 million. Billie Piper is the youngest female artist to ever enter the UK Singles Chart at the number one spot with her debut single, "Because We Want To." She later became a prominent actress and rose to acting fame in "Doctor Who."

Early Life

Piper was born on September 22, 1982 in Swindon, Wiltshire, England. She was given the name Leian Paul Piper but her parents, Mandy and Paul, legally changed her first name to Billie a year later. She grew up with her younger brother, Charley, and her two younger sisters, Harley and Elle. From a young age, she was interested in the arts and acting. At the age of five, she started dance classes and also later began studying at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

Career

When Piper was seven, she appeared in soft-drink commercial's that appeared on American television and the appeared as an extra in the film, "Evita," starring Madonna. She then began appearing on a number of Saturday morning children's television shows like "Scratchy & Co," She was offered a record deal at the age of 15 in 1998 and soon afterward released the single, "Because We Want To," which debuted at number one in the UK Singles Chart. Her follow-up single, "Girlfriend," also debuted at number one. Immediately afterward, she released her debut album, "Honey to the B," which went on to be certified platinum. In 1999, Piper was nominated for two BRIT Awards and she also began recording her second album. She released the album in October of 2000, which did not experience the same level as success as her first. She continued singing and performing over the next couple of years but eventually decided to focus on acting.

In 2004, Piper appeared in the films "The Calcium Kid" and "Things to do Before You're Thirty" and also had a starring role in the horror film, "Spirit Trap," in 2005. She then appeared in "Hero," a BBC adaptation of "Much Ado About Nothing."

In 2005, the cult classic show, "Doctor Who," was resurrected after a sixteen-year absence from television. Piper was cast as Rose Tyler, a character who was a travelling companion to the ninth incarnation of The Doctor. In both 2005 and 2006, Piper won the Most Popular Actress award at the National Television Awards for her work on the show. BBC News also named her one of the "Faces of the Year" in 2005. After two series of the show, Piper left in 2007.

She then starred as Hannah Baxter in "Secret Diary of a Call Girl," from 2007 until 2012, a show based on an adaptation of the book by Brooke Magnanti, "The Intimate Adventures of a London Call Girl." In late 2007, it was also announced that Piper would reprise her role as Rose Tyler in the fourth series of "Doctor Who" for three episodes.

Piper then appeared in the BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman's historical novel, "The Ruby in the Smoke" and then in "The Shadow in the North." She also appeared as Fanny Price in an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, "Mansfield Park." She again reprised her role as Rose Tyler in the last of the 2008-2010 "Doctor Who" specials. In May of 2011, Piper announced that she would be joining the cast of the romance-comedy film, "Truth About Lies."

In May of 2014, Piper appeared in the Showtime horror series, "Penny Dreadful." She also appeared in the show's second series. For her work, she was nominated for Best TV Supporting Actress at the 2015 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. She then again reprised the Rose Tyler role for "The Tenth Doctor Adventures" audio drama series, released in November of 2017. She later headlined her own audio drama called "Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon," the first part of which was released in 2019.

In 2019, Piper wrote, starred in, and directed the film "Rare Beasts." She then appeared in "Eternal Beauty" the same year. In August of 2020, Piper co-created and starred in the Sky Atlantic series, "I Hate Suzie." The series was also co-created by Lucy Prebble, who had created "Secret Diary of a Call Girl," allowing the two to work together again. The show received critical praise, with Piper's character in particular attracting good reviews.

Beyond television and film, Piper has also done serious work on stage. She has appeared in the touring production of the Christopher Hampton play, "Treats" and later appeared in "Reasons to be Pretty," which received critical acclaim. She then starred in "The Effect," which became the most critically acclaimed show of the 2012 season at the National Theatre. She later starred in "Yerma," for which she received stellar reviews.

Personal Life

In May 2001, Piper married television presenter Chris Evans in a private ceremony in Paradise, Nevada after six months of dating. The marriage was a bit controversial in the media given the age difference between the two, as Piper was 18 and Evans was 35. The couple separated in 2004 and then divorced in May 2007. In December of 2007, Piper married actor Laurence Fox in West Sussex. The couple have two sons together – Winston James born in 2008 and Eugene Pip born in April of 2012. After eight years of marriage, the couple separated in 2016, divorcing a few months later. The same year, Piper began dating Johnny Lloyd, the frontman of Tribes. They had a daughter together in 2019 named Tallulah. Politically, Piper is a Labour party supporter and has condemned former Prime Minster Boris Johnson.