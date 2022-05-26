Bill Ward (Actor) Net Worth

What is Bill Ward's net worth?

Bill Ward is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Bill Ward, not to be confused with the British musician Bill Ward, is best known for his roles on the British television soap operas "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale." He has had other notable roles on such shows as "Rose and Maloney," "EastEnders," "Midsomer Murders," "The Bill," and "After Life," among others. Additionally, Ward has acted on stage in numerous repertory theater and West End productions.

Early Life and Education

Bill Ward was born on May 5, 1967 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. As a kid, he went to Oundle School in Northamptonshire. For his higher education, Ward attended Bristol University, from which he earned his degree in modern British history.

Career Beginnings

Before starting his career in acting, Ward worked as an advertising executive. He first served as an account director, and then became a senior strategic planner for some of the top advertising agencies in the UK. He then made his acting debut in the 1984 drama film "Secret Places," based on the eponymous novel by Janice Elliott. In the film, about a German refugee girl at an English boarding school during World War II, Ward played the character Mr. Watts.

Start of Television Career

Ward first appeared on television in 2001, playing Vernon Spools on the mystery crime drama series "Jonathan Creek." The next year, he appeared on two other crime series, "In Deep" and "Rose and Maloney," as well as on the drama "Footballers' Wives." In 2003, Ward was in episodes of the soap opera "EastEnders" and the medical drama "Holby City." He subsequently had a supporting role as Sykes on the two-part ITV crime drama "Fallen."

"Coronation Street" Breakthrough

Ward began his breakthrough role in 2003 when he joined the long-running ITV soap opera "Coronation Street." He played Charlie Stubbs, an immoral local builder who became the primary antagonist of the show. His character arc involved a torrid relationship with landlady Shelley Unwin; a nasty feud with her ex-husband Peter Barlow; an affair with someone else's girlfriend; and the attempted murder of teenager David Platt. Ultimately, Charlie's indiscretions came back to bite him, as his abused ex-lover Tracy Barlow killed him in his exit storyline. Consequently, Ward left "Coronation Street" in 2007, having appeared in 418 episodes.

Further Television Career

Following his time on "Coronation Street," Ward appeared on the ITV1 crime series "Cold Blood." He followed this with a role on another crime drama, "Midsomer Murders." Next, Ward played Mad Dan Neeley on the popular period drama series "Heartbeat," based on the series of "Constable" novels penned by Nicholas Rhea. He was also in multiple episodes of the police procedural series "The Bill." In 2009, Ward made appearances on the series "Robin Hood" and "Doctors"; he returned to "Doctors" in 2012 to portray a different character. Also in 2012, Ward was in episodes of the medical drama "Casualty" and the crime drama "Crime Stories." The next year, he was in two episodes of another crime drama, "Silent Witness."

Ward had his next main role from 2013 to 2017 on the long-running soap opera "Emmerdale." He played farmer James Barton, a single father who had a tense relationship with his estranged brother John. The character's storyline involved multiple romantic dalliances, infidelities, and questions of paternity. James was ultimately killed by falling onto a car and causing a massive pileup. He later reappeared as an apparition seen by his ex-wife Emma, who was eventually welcomed by him to the afterlife following her suicide. Ward ended his tenure on "Emmerdale" having been in 341 episodes. He didn't return to the small screen until 2020, when he played Simon in season two of the Netflix streaming series "After Life." Subsequently, Ward was in episodes of "Before We Die," "Casualty," and "Vera."

Stage Career

On the stage, Ward appeared in West End productions of the musicals "Spamalot," "Everybody's Talking About Jamie," and "Million Dollar Quartet." He has also done UK tours with such shows as "The Glee Club," "Legally Blonde," "Look Back in Anger," and "Shakespeare in Love."

Film Career

In addition to his debut film, 1984's "Secret Places," Ward was in the 2011 fantasy-horror family film "The Great Ghost Rescue." Based on the eponymous novel by Eva Ibbotson, the film also features Emma Fielding, Georgia Groome, Otto Farrant, Stephen Churchett, and Kevin McKidd, among others. His other film credits have included "A Dark Reflection" and "Ellie Rose."

Photography

Beyond acting, Ward is known as an avid photographer with a focus on landscapes. He is self-taught, and has had his work featured in various magazines, books, ads, and newspapers. Ward has also had his photography exhibited at such venues as the Royal Exchange Theatre; the Wendy J. Levy Gallery; the Alhambra Gallery; the Webbs Fine Art Gallery; and the Louise Janetta Studio. Moreover, he has a permanent collection at the Mick Oxley Gallery. On the business side of things, Ward has served as a brand ambassador for Pentax Cameras and Ricoh Imaging.