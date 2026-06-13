What is Bill Mumy's Net Worth?

Bill Mumy is an American actor, musician, writer, voice actor, and songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Bill Mumy became one of the most recognizable child actors of the 1960s thanks to his work on "The Twilight Zone," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "Dear Brigitte," and, most famously, "Lost in Space." As Will Robinson on "Lost in Space," Mumy became permanently associated with one of television's most enduring science-fiction catchphrases: "Danger, Will Robinson!" Unlike many child stars whose careers faded after early fame, Mumy built a long, varied career across acting, music, writing, voiceover work, and songwriting. He later became known for the musical comedy duo Barnes & Barnes, toured with the band America, earned Emmy recognition as a songwriter for "Adventures in Wonderland," and continued working steadily in television, animation, and genre entertainment. Decades after becoming "action figure famous" as a child, Mumy remained a beloved figure to fans of classic television, science fiction, and cult music.

Early Life

Bill Mumy was born Charles William Mumy Jr. on February 1, 1954, in San Gabriel, California. He was the son of a California cattle rancher and a mother who worked as a secretary at 20th Century Fox. His mother kept careful records of his early acting work, including his appearances as a young child actor in the early 1960s.

Mumy's interest in show business began after a childhood accident. At the age of six, while dressed in a Zorro outfit and jumping off a bed, he broke his leg. While recovering in a cast, he watched programs such as "Zorro" and "Superman" and told his parents he wanted to be "inside the television." That wish quickly became a career.

Child Acting Career

Mumy became one of the busiest child actors in Hollywood during the 1960s. Before he was ten years old, he had already worked with major stars including Jimmy Stewart and Lucille Ball. He also appeared in several memorable television projects that would follow him for the rest of his life.

One of his most famous early roles came in the 1961 "Twilight Zone" episode "It's a Good Life." Mumy played Anthony Fremont, a terrifying young boy with godlike powers who could send people away to "the cornfield." The episode became one of the most iconic installments in "The Twilight Zone" history and cemented Mumy's reputation as an unusually effective young actor. He later appeared in additional episodes of the series.

Mumy also appeared in the "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" episode "Bang! You're Dead," directed by Alfred Hitchcock. As Mumy later recalled, the experience was not entirely pleasant, with Hitchcock frightening him on set when he fidgeted during filming. Still, the role added to an already remarkable list of credits for a child actor.

In 1965, Mumy starred opposite Jimmy Stewart and Brigitte Bardot in the film "Dear Brigitte." Mumy later joked that the movie made him the first American actor to receive a kiss from Bardot.

"Lost in Space"

Mumy's defining role arrived in 1965 when he was cast as Will Robinson on "Lost in Space." The series followed the Robinson family after they became stranded in space, blending science fiction, adventure, family drama, and campy humor. Mumy played the youngest Robinson child, whose bond with the Robot became one of the show's emotional and pop-cultural anchors.

"Lost in Space" ran for three seasons from 1965 to 1968. At its peak, the show attracted more than 25 million viewers a week. Mumy became closely associated with the Robot's famous warning, "Danger, Will Robinson!" The phrase remained part of popular culture for decades, and fans continued shouting it to Mumy in public long after the show ended.

When "Lost in Space" was canceled in 1968, Mumy was devastated. He later remembered crying at home as his mother comforted him and explained, "That's showbiz, honey." Unlike many young stars who struggled after a hit show ended, Mumy had already developed another lifelong creative outlet: music.

Music Career

Although acting made Mumy famous, music became one of the central passions of his life. He played guitar and piano and wrote songs consistently for decades. He performed with several groups, most notably the duo Barnes & Barnes, best known for the cult novelty song "Fish Heads." The duo developed a devoted following and became a fixture in outsider music and comedy-rock circles.

Mumy also toured with the band America and worked extensively as a songwriter. He earned Emmy recognition for his songwriting work on "Adventures in Wonderland." In addition to performing and writing, he released solo music, including the album "Will Power," which reflected his long association with both music and the "Lost in Space" legacy.

For Mumy, music was not simply a side project. He has often described it as a deeper part of his identity than acting, even while maintaining genuine affection for the craft that made him famous.

Later Acting, Voiceover, and Writing

Mumy continued acting into adulthood, with credits across television, film, and voice work. He appeared in science-fiction and fantasy projects, including "Babylon 5," and remained active in animation and narration. His voiceover career allowed him to keep working steadily without relying entirely on nostalgia for his child-star roles.

He also wrote comic books, stories, and scripts, further expanding his creative work beyond performance. His combination of acting experience, music, writing, and genre credibility made him a long-running presence at fan conventions and in science-fiction culture.

Personal Life

Bill Mumy married his wife, Eileen, in 1986. They have two children, Seth and Liliana, and later became grandparents. Mumy has often credited his family with helping keep him grounded after a lifetime in entertainment.

In interviews, he has reflected on the difficulties many child stars face after early fame, especially when the attention fades and they are forced to redefine themselves. Mumy avoided many of those pitfalls by maintaining a strong sense of identity outside acting. For him, the most meaningful parts of life were not awards, records, or celebrity, but his roles as a husband, father, and grandfather.