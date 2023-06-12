Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: May 2, 1945 (78 years old) Place of Birth: Managua Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Activist Nationality: Nicaragua 💰 Compare Bianca Jagger's Net Worth

What is Bianca Jagger's Net Worth?

Bianca Jagger is a Nicaraguan social and human rights advocate and former actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Bianca Jagger is best known for being married to Mick Jagger from 1971 to 1978. Together they have a daughter named Jade Jagger.

Bianca Jagger is a goodwill ambassador for the Council of Europe. She is also the founder and chair of the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation as well as a member of the Executive Director's Leadership Council of Amnesty International USA. In addition, Jagger is a trustee of the Amazon Charitable Trust. She has won many awards including the United Nations Earth Day award, the Green Globe award from the Rainforest Alliance, the American Civil Liberties Union Award, the Champion of Justice Award, the Women's World Award, the Office of the Americas Peace and Justice Award, and more. She has dual nationality as a naturalized British citizen.

Mick Jagger Divorce Settlement

Bianca and Mick Jagger were married from 1971 to 1978. On the morning of their wedding day in St. Tropez, Mick surprised Bianca with a demand that she sign a pre-nuptial agreement. She would later claim that their marriage was effectively over a year later but they remained together for the sake of their baby girl.

When they divorced, Mick reportedly used legal maneuvers to keeps his settlement at a mere 1 million pounds, roughly $2 million USD. After adjusting for inflation that's the same as around $8 million in today's dollars.

Early Life

Bianca was born on May 2, 1945 in Managua, Nicaragua and given the name Blanca Perez-Mora Macias. Her father was a successful import-export merchant while her mother was primarily a housewife. The couple divorced when Bianca was ten and she lived with her mother and two siblings. When she was 16 years old, she changed her name from Blanca to Bianca. She received a scholarship to study political science in France at the Paris Institute of Political Science. Her political and social views were heavily influenced by the success of Gandhi's non-violent message and Eastern philosophy more generally, which she was exposed to after traveling extensively through India.

Career

Bianca appeared in several movies and television shows throughout her life. She appeared in the 1975 film "Trick or Treat" and the 1978 film "Flesh Color." Additionally, she has made appearances in "All You Need is Cash," "The Cannonball Run," "Miami Vice," "Street Hawk," "The Colbys," and "The Fourth Revolution: Energy."

Bianca's primary focus throughout her life has been activism. She founded the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation , which she chairs. She visited Nicaragua with an International Red Cross delegation in early 1979 and was shocked by the brutality of the Somoza regime. She decided to commit her life to issues of justice and human rights. She began working with humanitarian organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Her decision to devote her life to activism was further solidified after an experience in 1981 when she was part of a US congressional delegation stationed at a UN refugee camp in Honduras. During the visit, the entire delegation saw about 40 captured refugees being marched away at gunpoint by a death squad. Armed with only their cameras, the delegation followed the death squad and yelled at them to release the refugees. The squad took the cameras from the delegation and decided to release the refugees. Bianca has stated in subsequent interviews that the incident was a turning point in her life.

Since then, she has worked to oppose US government intervention in Nicaragua after the Sandinista revolution. She has also opposed the death penalty, defended the rights of women and indigenous peoples in Latin America, and spoken up for victims of other conflicts around the world like in Bosnia and Serbia. She was also a member of the Twentieth Century Task Force to Apprehend War Criminals.

In March of 2002, she travelled to Afghanistan with a delegation of fourteen women organized by Global Exchange in support of Afghan women's projects. She was nominated to the Council of Europe as their Goodwill Ambassador in December of 2003. From 2007 to 2009, she was the chair of the World Future Council. She is also an ambassador for the environmental organization, 350.org.

Additionally, Bianca has also served as IUCN's Global Ambassador for the Bonn Challenge, a global effort to restore 150 million hectares of the world's deforested lands. In June of 2012, she launched an online campaign to restore the world's forests with the International Union for Conservation of Nature. In November of 2013, she delivered the 12th annual Longford Lecture on the topic of ending violence towards women and girls.

Throughout her life of activism, Bianca has been the recipient of several honors and awards. These include the American Civil Liberties Union Award, the Champion of Justice Award, the International Award from International Service, the World Citizenship Award from the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, the Office of Americas Peace and Justice Award, and an Honorary Doctorate of Human Rights degree from Simmons College in Massachusetts.

Personal Life

Bianca met Mick Jagger at a party after a Rolling Stones concert in France in September of 1970. In May of 1971, the couple married in Saint-Tropez, France. At the time, she was four months pregnant and the couple had a daughter together named Jade in October of that year. The couple remained married until 1978 when Bianca filed for divorce on the grounds of his adultery with model Jerry Hall.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Bianca developed a reputation as a jet-setter and party-goer. She often was seen at the New York City nightclub, Studio 54. She became friends with the pop artist, Andy Warhol.

Bianca has dual nationality as a naturalized British citizen and a citizen of Nicaragua. She now has two granddaughters from her daughter Jade named Assisi and Amba. She also has a grandson. Through her granddaughter Assisi, she also has a great-granddaughter as of 2014.