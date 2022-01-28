Beverly D'Angelo Net Worth:

What is Beverly D'Angelo's Net Worth?

Beverly D'Angelo is an American actress who has a net worth of $20 million. D'Angelo is known for appearing in various "National Lampoon's Vacation" movies throughout the decades, and she has over 60 film credits to her name. After playing Patsy Cline in the 1980s film "Coal Miner's Daughter," Beverly was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. She also earned an Emmy Award nomination for her role in the TV movie "A Streetcar Named Desire." In addition, D'Angelo is known for her roles in movies like "Hair" and "American History X."

Early Life

Beverly Heather D'Angelo was born on November 15th of 1951 in Columbus, Ohio. She was raised in a family with Italian heritage, and her father was a bass player and a TV station manager. Beverly grew up alongside three brothers, and her grandfather was known for designing the Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University. During these early years, D'Angelo attended high school in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Before getting involved in the acting world, Beverly worked as an illustrated and a singer. During this period, she was a backup singer for a rockabilly group in Canada that later became known as "The Band."

Career

D'Angelo began her acting career on stage with roles in Broadway productions like "Rockabye Hamlet" in 1976. She then made her television debut with a miniseries called "Captains and the Kings" later that year. In 1977, Beverly booked a small role in the movie "Annie Hall," which led to greater film opportunities over the next few years. In the late 70s, she appeared in movies like "Every Which Way But Loose," "Hair," and "Coal Miner's Daughter." Her portrayal of legendary singer Patsy Cline in the latter production earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. During that period, she also won a Country Music Association award for Album of the Year.

In 1983, her career took another major step forward when she joined the cast of "National Lampoon Vacation." This proved to be a defining moment in her career, and she would eventually reprise her role of Ellen Griswold in four sequels and various spin-offs. During the 80s, Beverly booked many other roles in various movies – mostly comedies. Over the next few years, she showed off her impressive range, playing prostitutes, aristocrats, alcoholic moms, and many other roles. She also focused almost entirely on film work, although she did appear in a number of made-for-TV movies. During the latter part of the 80s, she booked roles in movies like "Maid to Order," "Trading Hearts," "High Spirits," and "Cold Front."

Her success in film continued in the 90s, starting with movies such as "Pacific Heights," "The Miracle," and "The Pope Must Die." Over this decade, she appeared in other movies like "Lonely Hearts," "Eye for an Eye," "Love Always," "Nowhere," "The Good Life," and "Illuminata." In 1998, she booked a supporting role in "American History X," playing lead character Derek Vinyard's skinhead girlfriend. She was nominated for a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress as a result. D'Angelo finished off the decade with further film roles in 90s movies like "Sugar Town" and "Get Bruce."

In the 2000s, Beverly began to turn her attention more towards TV work. In 2000, she appeared in three episodes of "Talk to Me." From 2003 to 2008, she made sporadic appearances in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," playing Rebecca Balthus. In 2005, she started playing the role of Barbara Miller in the series "Entourage," and she would eventually appear in 25 episodes of the series until 2011. During this period, she also booked a voice role in "Family Guy."

During the early 2000s, she mostly appeared in independent movies, like "Hair High," "King of the Corners," and "Gamers." In 2006, she returned to Hollywood with "Relative Strangers." A voice role then followed with the animated film "Terra" before she appeared in 2008's "Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay." That year, D'Angelo also booked a role in the film "The House Bunny." She then finished off the 2010s with roles in movies like "Black Water Transit" and "Hotel Hell Vacation."

During the 2010s, Beverly booked roles in movies such as "Accidental Love," "Vacation," "Dreamland," "Wakefield," and "The Unicorn." She also continued her television career during this period, appearing in shows like "Cougar Town," "Friends with Better Lives," "Mom," "Shooter," and "Insatiable." In addition, Beverly D'Angelo is known for narrating a short biographical film about Patsy Cline which is shown at The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville.

Relationships

During the 80s, D'Angelo was known for her relationship with Don Lorenzo Salviati the heir of Don Forese Salviati, the fifth Duke of Salviati. She would then pursue a relationship with Anton Furst, a production designer who eventually committed suicide in 1991. Following Furst's death, Beverly dated Al Pacino from 1993 to 2003. In 2001, Pacino and D'Angelo welcomed twins into the world via in-vitro fertilization.

Real Estate

In 2017, it was reported that Beverly had listed a home in Beverly Hills for $2.795 million. The residence spans 4,045 square feet of living space and features 5 bedrooms. Originally built in the 1920s, this Spanish-style home features a fireplace, casement windows, a vaulted ceiling, and a swimming pool. She originally purchased the property back in 2005 for $2.35 million. D'Angelo has been repeatedly trying to offload the residence, and she first put it on the market in 2008.