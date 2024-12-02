What is Betsy Randle's Net Worth?

Betsy Randle is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Betsy Randle is best known for playing Amy Matthews on the ABC television sitcom "Boy Meets World." She also acted on such shows as "Home Improvement," "Charmed," and "Adam Ruins Everything." In addition to television, Randle has appeared in some films, including the 2016 comedy "Dirty 30" and the 2020 psychological thriller "Painter."

Early Life and Education

Betsy Randle was born on June 24, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in suburban Glenview. As a teenager, she attended New Trier High School, graduating in 1973. Randle went on to attend the University of Kansas.

Television Career

Randle had her first substantial television role in 1989, playing Nancy in a two-part episode of the NBC sitcom "Family Ties." She had a bigger part from 1992 to 1993, as Karen Kelly in seven episodes of the ABC sitcom "Home Improvement." Randle went on to land her breakthrough role on another ABC sitcom, "Boy Meets World," in 1993. She played Amy Matthews, the mother of Ben Savage's main character Cory. Her character's husband, Alan, was played by William Russ. Other cast members included William Daniels, Will Friedle, Rider Strong, Lily Nicksay, and Danielle Fishel. "Boy Meets World" was a hit with the teenage demographic, running for seven seasons through 2000. Randle would later reprise her role as Amy Matthews in three episodes of the spinoff series "Girl Meets World," which premiered on the Disney Channel in 2014.

After the end of "Boy Meets World," Randle appeared in the second episode of the children's horror anthology series "The Nightmare Room," based on the book series by R. L. Stine. She played the mother of Shia LaBeouf's main character Dylan Pierce. A few years later, Randle played Mrs. Winterbourne in four episodes of the fantasy drama series "Charmed." She didn't act much on the small screen in the years after that. Following her guest role on "Girl Meets World" in 2014, Randle played Donna Rehm in two episodes of the TruTV educational comedy series "Adam Ruins Everything." In 2018, she appeared in the television film "My Little Girl is Gone." Since then, Randle has largely retired from television acting.

Film Career

Although mostly a television actor, Randle has appeared in some films. In 2000, she starred in the dark comedy thriller "Urban Mythology," and in 2003 she had a supporting role in the drama "The Beat," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The latter film would later become an underground hip-hop cult favorite. After a long break from the big screen, Randle appeared in the 2016 comedy "Dirty 30," starring YouTube personalities Grace Helbig, Mamrie Hart, and Hannah Hart. She went on to have her first main role in a film in 2020, playing a wealthy art collector named Joanne Marco in the psychological thriller "Painter." She starred opposite Eric Ladin.

Personal Life

With her husband John, a film editor, Randle has two children named Aaron and Jessica. The family lives in Ojai, California.