What is Betsy Brandt's Net Worth?

Betsy Brandt is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Betsy Brandt is known for her roles in the television series "Breaking Bad" and "Life in Pieces." She also starred on the short-lived sitcom "The Michael J. Fox Show," and had recurring roles on "Soulmates" and "Love, Victor." Brandt has also appeared in some films, including "Claire in Motion," "Straight Up," and "The Valet."

Early Life and Education

Betsy Brandt was born on March 14, 1973 in Bay City, Michigan. As a teenager, she attended Bay City Western High School, graduating in 1991. Brandt went on to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, from which she earned her BFA in acting in 1996. She subsequently went to Harvard University, attending the school's Institute for Advanced Theater Training. Brandt also studied abroad at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Television Career

Brandt made her television debut with a guest role in a 2001 episode of the CBS legal drama series "Judging Amy." Over the subsequent years, she appeared in episodes of such shows as "JAG," "ER," "Without a Trace," "The Guardian," "NCIS," and "The Practice." In the second half of the decade, Brandt had guest roles on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Close to Home," "Boston Legal," and "Side Order of Life." She landed her first main role in 2008, as radiologic technologist Marie Schrader in the AMC crime drama series "Breaking Bad." Her character was the sister of Anna Gunn's character Skyler White and the wife of Dean Norris's character Hank. "Breaking Bad" was a huge hit, running for five seasons through 2013. During the run of the show, Brandt appeared in episodes of "The Whole Truth," "Miami Medical," "No Ordinary Family," "Private Practice," and "Fairly Legal." From 2012 to 2015, she had a seven-episode arc as Sandy in the NBC series "Parenthood." After the end of "Breaking Bad," Brandt began starring on the NBC sitcom "The Michael J. Fox Show," playing the wife of Fox's character. The show was short-lived, running for one season before its cancellation in early 2014.

Following the cancelation of "The Michael J. Fox Show," Brandt played the recurring role of Barbara Sanderson in the second season of the Showtime period drama series "Masters of Sex." In 2015, she began the main role of Heather Hughes on the CBS sitcom "Life in Pieces," about the lives of three generations of a family in Los Angeles County. Brandt starred alongside Colin Hanks, Dan Bakkedahl, James Brolin, Dianne Wiest, and Thomas Sadoski, among others. "Life in Pieces" ran for four seasons until its cancellation in 2019. In the meantime, Brandt appeared in the 2017 television film "Flint" and in the short-lived series "Pearson." From 2019 to 2021, she played the recurring role of Caroline on the CBS sitcom "The Unicorn," and in 2020 played Caitlin Jones in the short-lived AMC science-fiction anthology series "Soulmates." Brandt went on to have a recurring role in the Hulu teen series "Love, Victor" from 2021 to 2022. She later starred in the 2023 Hulu psychological drama miniseries "Saint X," based on the novel of the same name.

Film Career

After appearing in a number of short films, Brandt had her first substantial role in a feature film in the 2011 adaptation of the children's novel "Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life." She played the character Madame Zaleski. The following year, Brandt briefly appeared as a banker in Steven Soderbergh's "Magic Mike." In 2013, she played the titular character in the short film "The Professor." Returning to feature films in 2016, Brandt appeared in "Between Us" and starred as the titular character in "Claire in Motion." She went on to play Jeanine in the 2018 French-American drama "Anywhere with You." Closing out the decade, Brandt played the mother of James Sweeney's protagonist in the comedy "Straight Up." Her credits in the early 2020s include the supernatural horror film "Run Sweetheart Run" and the romcom "The Valet," a remake of the French film of the same name.

Theater Career

Beyond the screen, Brandt has acted on stage in Washington, California, and Arizona. Her credits include productions of "Much Ado About Nothing," "Ridiculous Fraud," "Next Fall," and "The Language Archive."

Personal Life

In 1996, Brandt married fellow University of Illinois alum Grady Olsen. Together, they have two children.