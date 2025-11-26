Beth Riesgraf Net Worth

What is Beth Riesgraf's net worth and salary?

Beth Riesgraf is an American actress, director, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Beth Riesgraf is best known for her breakout role as Parker, the eccentric master thief on the television series "Leverage" and its revival "Leverage: Redemption." Over two decades in the industry, she has built a dedicated following for her blend of physical comedy, sharp emotional instincts, and distinctive screen presence. Beth's portrayal of Parker became one of the most beloved elements of "Leverage," with her character's agility, unconventional social habits, and surprising vulnerability turning her into a fan favorite. Beyond "Leverage," she has appeared in a variety of television dramas, comedies, and genre series, and she has increasingly expanded into directing. Her career reflects a mix of mainstream television work and character-driven roles that highlight her versatility. With the success of both iterations of "Leverage," Beth remains closely identified with one of the most recognizable ensemble casts in modern cable television.

Early Life

Beth Jean Riesgraf was born on August 24, 1978, in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. She was raised in a large family and later moved to Las Vegas, where she attended Cimarron-Memorial High School. As a teenager she became interested in photography, theater, and creative performance, activities that helped set the foundation for her later acting career. After graduation, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue opportunities in entertainment.

Early Career

Beth began booking television appearances in the early 2000s, landing small roles in series including "Undressed," "Spin City," "How I Met Your Mother," and "My Name Is Earl." Her expressive physicality and comedic instincts made her a natural fit for quirky or offbeat characters. She also appeared in short films, commercials, and independent productions, steadily building a résumé that showcased her range.

Her early work caught the attention of casting directors who frequently placed her in roles that required quick timing and a slightly unpredictable energy, traits that later became essential to her most famous character.

"Leverage" And Breakthrough Success

Beth's career reached a turning point in 2008 when she was cast as Parker in the TNT series "Leverage." The role positioned her within a tight ensemble that included Timothy Hutton, Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, and Christian Kane. As Parker, Beth played a brilliant thief with a traumatic past, extreme physical skills, and a socially awkward personality that produced both humor and emotional depth.

Her performance grew more layered as the series developed, especially through Parker's relationships with Hardison and the rest of the crew. Fans embraced the character's growth, and Beth emerged as one of the show's defining presences. "Leverage" ran for five seasons and developed a devoted fan community that continued to support the cast long after the series ended.

Beth reprised the role in "Leverage: Redemption," beginning in 2021. In the revival, Parker took on greater leadership responsibilities, reflecting both the character's evolution and Beth's maturity as an actor. Her work in the series reaffirmed her status as one of the franchise's core stars.

Film And Television Work

Outside of the "Leverage" universe, Beth has appeared in a wide variety of television series. Her credits include recurring or guest roles in "Criminal Minds," "Complications," "Burn Notice," "The Mentalist," "SEAL Team," "Magnum P.I.," and "Good Girls." She has also acted in feature films such as "Intruders," "Alvin and the Chipmunks," and the indie thriller "Let's Be Evil."

In addition to acting, Beth has moved behind the camera to direct episodes of "Leverage: Redemption" and other television projects. Her work as a director reflects her interest in character-heavy storytelling and visually dynamic action sequences.

Personal Life

Beth Riesgraf has one son, born during her past relationship with actor Jason Lee. She has kept much of her personal life private while focusing on her career and her creative work both in front of and behind the camera. She continues to live in Los Angeles and works actively in film, television, and directing.