What is Beth Behrs' Net Worth and Salary?

Beth Behrs is an American actress who has a net worth of $20 million. Beth Behrs is probably best known for her role as Caroline Channing on the hit CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls," on which she starred opposite Kat Dennings. That show originally ran on CBS from 2011 to 2017 and is now seen in syndication. After the series ended in 2017, she landed a main role on another CBS sitcom, "The Neighborhood." Behrs has also appeared in some films, such as "Hello, My Name is Doris," and written books and web comics.

Syndication Royalties

2 Broke Girls ran from 2011 to 2017. During its run, the show produced 138 episodes over six seasons. In June 2012 the series was first sold into syndication for what was a then-record $1.7 million per-episode fee. TBS won the rights after outbidding several other networks. The previous per-episode record was $1.5 million that "Modern Family" earned in 2010 from USA. By the time 2 Broke Girls ended its run, it had aired 138 episodes. At $1.7 million per episode, TBS forked over $235.6 million for rights to the first syndication run. Those rights will come up for renewal again after roughly a decade. As the stars of the show, Beth and Kat Dennings earned $150,000 per episode a piece. That's around $20 million over the course of the series. They also a small number of equity points on the show which entitles them each to a percent of the show's syndication profits. Over the lifetime of the show's syndication run, Kat and Beth will each earn around $50 million in syndication royalties from the series. Show co-creator Whitney Cummings will likely earn roughly the same amount.

Early Life and Education

Beth Behrs was born on December 26, 1985 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania as the eldest of two daughters of college administrator David and elementary school teacher Maureen. In 1989, she moved with her family to Springfield, Virginia; they later moved to Lynchburg. There, Behrs went to E. C. Glass High School. When she was 15, she moved with her family again, this time to California, where she attended Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. After graduating in 2004, Behrs attended the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco and acted in theatrical productions such as "Dangling Conversations," "Korczak's Children," and "A Bright Room Called Day." She subsequently moved to Los Angeles to attend the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, from which she graduated in 2008.

Television Career

Behrs made her television debut in 2010 with a bit part in an episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles." The following year, she was in episodes of "Castle" and "Pretty Tough" before having her career breakthrough starring on the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls." Behrs played Caroline Channing, a Manhattan heiress who is forced to become a waitress at a diner in Brooklyn after her father is arrested for financial malfeasance. She starred alongside Kat Dennings, who played another waitress named Max Black. Other members of the cast included Garrett Morris, Jonathan Kite, Matthew Moy, and Jennifer Coolidge. "2 Broke Girls" was a substantial success, running for six seasons until it was canceled in May of 2017. Over its run, the show earned 12 Emmy Award nominations, mostly for editing, art direction, and cinematography.

After the end of "2 Broke Girls," Behrs appeared in an episode of the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." She subsequently landed her next main role, playing Gemma Johnson, the wife of Max Greenfield's character Dave, on the sitcom "The Neighborhood." The series, which focuses on a white Midwestern family adjusting to life in the predominantly black neighborhood to which they've moved, also stars Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, and Hank Greenspan, among others.

Film Career

In 2009, Behrs had her film debut in the direct-to-video sex comedy "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love," the fourth installment in the "American Pie Presents" spinoff series. A couple years later, she starred in the black comedy "Adventures of Serial Buddies," about a group of inept serial killers. In 2013, Behrs lent her voice to the Pixar animated film "Monsters University," a prequel to "Monsters, Inc." She next appeared in two films in 2015: "Chasing Eagle Rock" and "Hello, My Name is Doris." In the latter film, a romantic dramedy starring Sally Field, Behrs played the girlfriend of her future "Neighborhood" costar Max Greenfield's character.

Other Media Ventures

Beyond television and film, Behrs has written books and web comics. With her childhood friend Matt Doyle, she co-created the YA web comic "Dents," which explores such themes as feminism and environmentalism. Behrs also penned a self-help book entitled "The Total Me-Tox: How to Ditch Your Diet, Move Your Body & Love Your Life." Meanwhile, on stage, she made her Manhattan theater debut in the 2016 comedy play "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York City."

An avid fan of country music, Behrs has presented at major country music awards shows such as the ACM, CMT, and CMA Awards. She also appeared in the music video for Lady A's song "Downtown." In 2020, Behrs launched the podcast "Harmonic with Beth Behrs," on which she interviews various country and bluegrass artists. Guests have included Mickey Guyton, Brandi Carlile, Mary Gauthier, and Glennon Doyle.

Personal Life

After dating for six years, Behrs got engaged to "Mad Men" actor Michael Gladis in the summer of 2016. They married two years later at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho. Together, Behrs and Gladis have a daughter named Emma.

In 2011, Behrs took up equine therapy to help her manage her anxiety. She went on to found the SheHerdPower Foundation, which provides therapy to women who have experienced sexual assault by pairing them with horses.

Real Estate

In February 2020 Beth and Michael spent $2.7 million on a home in Studio City, California.