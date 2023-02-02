Berenice Bejo Net Worth

What is Bérénice Bejo's Net Worth?

Berenice Bejo is a French-Argentine actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Berenice Bejo began her professional on-camera career in the early 2000s, and was nominated for a Cesar Award for Most Promising Actress for her first role. In 2001, she appeared in the popular Hollywood film, "A Knight's Tale" with Paul Bettany and the late Heath Ledger. From there, she went back and forth between French and English language films, including "24 Hours in the Life of a Woman", "Dissonances", "Cavalcade", "OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies", "Modern Love", and "Proie". In 2011, she was cast as Peppy Miller in the Oscar-nominated film "The Artist", which was directed by her husband, Michel Hazanavicius. The film has garnered her multiple awards and nominations. She was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Early Life

Bejo was born on July 7, 1976 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is the daughter of Miguel Bejo and Silvia Bejo. Her mother worked as a lawyer while her father was a filmmaker in Argentina. When she was three years old, her family moved to France in order to escape Argentina's civil-military dictatorship which had begun in 1976. Once in France, she enrolled at the school of Les Enfants Terrible theater.

Career

Bejo began her acting career in the 1990s in France. In 1993, she appeared in the short film "Pain Perdu." In 1996, she appeared in various television films and series like "Les soeurs Hamlet," "Histoires d'hommes," and "L'amour est à réinventer." The next year, she appeared in "Julie Lescaut," "Le juge est une femme," and "Un et un font six." In 1999, she appeared in the television film "Sapajou contre Sapajou."

In 2000, she starred in the film "Most Promising Young Actress" as character Laetitia Rance. For her work in the film, she was nominated at the César Awards in the Most Promising Actress category. The same year, she appeared in films and series like "La Captive," "Passionnément," "Les redoutables," "Sauvetage."

In 2001, Bejo made her American film debut in the film "A Knight's Tale" opposite actor Heath Ledger. She played the role of Christiana, the lady-in-waiting character. The film won many awards and accolades and was commercially very successful, helping launch Bejo's career in the United States.

After experiencing success in the United States, Bejo continued appearing on-screen in both French and American productions, as well as other international films. In 2002, she appeared in "24 Hours in the Life of a Woman," "Comme un avion," "Une petite fée," and "Vertiges." From 2003 to 2005, she appeared in "Dans le rouge du couchant," "Dissonances," "Sem Ela," "Jeux de plage," "Ciao bambino," "Sans douleur," and "Cavalcade."

In 2006, she landed a role in "OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies." She played character Larmina El Akmar Betouche. The film is based on the OSS 117 novel series by author Jean Bruce but acts as a parody of the spy genre rather than a faithful adaptation. The film received critical acclaim upon its release. It won the Golden Space Needle award as the most popular film of the Seattle International Film Festival. It also won the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

The following year, she appeared in "Un homme peut en cacher un autre" and also in "La Maison." In 2008, she landed roles in two romantic comedies – "Modern Love Bouquet" and "Stéphane Kazandijan." She also appeared in "Le courrier du parc," a short film," and "Sa raison d'être." In 2009, she appeared in the short film "La Pomme d'Adam." In 2010, she had roles in "La Traque" and "Love Me Baby."

Bejo's next major role came in 2011 when she landed the role of Peppy Miller in the film "The Artist" by director Michel Hazanavicius, Bejo's husband. The film received widespread critical acclaim and won many awards. It was nominated for six Golden Globes, more than any other film of 2011, and won the award in three categories – "Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy," "Best Original Score," and "Best Actor." It was also nominated for 12 BAFTA awards, winning seven, and nominated for ten Academy Awards, winning five. It was additionally nominated for ten César Awards, winning six. Bejo won the César Award in the Best Actress category.

In 2012, Bejo worked as the host of the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. She also did voice work for the French dub of the Disney/Pixar movie "Brave," voicing the character of Merida in French. The same year, she was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In 2013, she appeared in another popular film called "The Past" as character Marie Brisson. The film received very positive critical reviews and Bejo's performance in the film was praised. She won in the Best Actress category at the Cannes Film Festival. She also won the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress of the Year in a Foreign-Language Film. She was additionally nominated in the Best Actress category at the César Awards and at the CinEuphoria Awards.

In 2014, Bejo appeared in "The Search," "Le Dernier Diamant," and "Frères d'armes." In 2016, she appeared in "The Childhood of a Leader," "After Love," "Sweet Dreams," and "Eternity." In 2017, she appeared in another film directed by her husband called "Redoubtable." The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or in the main competition section at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Bejo appeared in "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir," "Funan," "La Quietud," and "Le Jeu" in 2018. In 2022, she appeared in the French zombie film "Final Cut" as well as in the Italian drama film "The Hummingbird."

Personal Life

In 2006, while working on "OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies," Bejo met director Michel Hazanavicius. The two began to date and were subsequently married. Together, they have two children – Lucien and Gloria.