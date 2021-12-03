Benjamin Bratt Net Worth:

splits: 11

What is Benjamin Bratt's Net Worth?

Benjamin Bratt is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $12 million. Benjamin Bratt is known for his performances in films such as "Bright Angel," "Demolition Man," "The River Wild," "Traffic," "Thumbsucker," and "The Infiltrator." On television, his notable credits have included "Law & Order," "Private Practice," and "Star." Additionally, Bratt produced the documentary "Dolores," about the life of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Benjamin Bratt was born on December 16, 1963 in San Francisco, California as the third of five children of Peter, a sheet metal worker, and Eldy, a nurse and political activist. He is of German and English ancestry on his father's side, and of Peruvian Quechuan descent on his mother's side. When Bratt was three, his parents divorced, and he was raised by his mother. As a teen, he went to Lowell High School; after graduating, he attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he earned his BFA degree. Subsequently, Bratt enrolled in the MFA program at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He left the program before earning his degree to star in the 1987 television film "Juarez." The next year, he had supporting roles in the television film "Police Story: Gladiator School" and the feature film "Lovers, Partners & Spies."

Film Career

In 1990, Bratt was in the drama film "Bright Angel"; the following year, he had roles in the crime films "One Good Cop" and "Chains of Gold." Bratt had his biggest role yet in 1993, when he played Chicano gang member Paco Aguilar in the crime epic "Blood in Blood Out." The same year, he played Officer Alfredo Garcia in the science-fiction action film "Demolition Man." Bratt went on to appear in two hit films in 1994, both action thrillers: Phillip Noyce's "Clear and Present Danger" and Curtis Hanson's "The River Wild." A couple years later, he both acted in and produced "Follow Me Home," which was directed by his brother Peter.

Bratt had his most prolific year yet in 2000, when he appeared in five films. They were the Madonna dramedy "The Next Best Thing"; Burt Reynolds' drama "The Last Producer"; the science-fiction action film "Red Planet"; the Sandra Bullock comedy "Miss Congeniality"; and Steven Soderbergh's ensemble crime drama "Traffic." Bratt followed this huge year with a notable starring role in the biopic "Piñero," in which he played the titular Puerto Rican actor and poet. His subsequent credits were "Abandon," "The Woodsman," "Catwoman," "Thumbsucker," "The Great Raid," "Love in the Time of Cholera," and "Trucker." In 2009, Bratt lent his voice to the animated film "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," and starred in his brother's film "La Mission." Among his other credits are "Snitch," "Despicable Me 2," "Ride Along 2," "The Infiltrator," "Doctor Strange," "Coco," and "A Score to Settle." Bratt also produced the documentary "Dolores" in 2017.

Television Career

Bratt had his first main role on a television series in 1988, when he played Tony Maldonado on the short-lived drama "Knightwatch." The next year, he had another main role on the short-lived action drama series "Nasty Boys." Bratt followed this with roles in the television films "Shadowhunter" and "Texas." In 1995, he landed his biggest role yet, playing Detective Rey Curtis on the police procedural series "Law & Order." He appeared in a leading capacity from seasons six through nine, and later returned as a guest for season 20. For his work, Bratt received an Emmy Award nomination in 1999. He also reprised his character in three episodes of "Homicide: Life on the Street," as well as in the television film "Exiled: A Law & Order Movie."

In the early 2000s, Bratt was in the television film "After the Storm" and in an episode of the sitcom "Frasier." He had his next main role from 2005 to 2006, playing Major "JT" Tisnewski on the NBC military drama "E-Ring." After this, Bratt was in two episodes of "The Andromeda Strain," and then starred on the A&E series "The Cleaner" from 2008 to 2009. Starting in 2010, he had a recurring role on the sitcom "Modern Family." The following year, he joined the main cast of the medical drama "Private Practice," playing Dr. Jake Reilly from 2011 through the show's conclusion in 2013. Bratt has subsequently had main roles on "24: Live Another Day," "Star," and "DMZ."

Personal Life and Philanthropy

From 1998 to 2001, Bratt was dating actress Julia Roberts. Following this, he began a relationship with actress Talisa Soto, whom he married in 2002. The couple has a daughter named Sophia and a son named Mateo.

Bratt has been heavily involved in philanthropy and activism throughout his career. He is a major supporter of the American Indian Movement, and advocates for such causes as the Tribal Athletics Program, United Indian Nations, and the American Indian College Fund. He also narrated the 2009 PBS miniseries "We Shall Remain," about Native American communities. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the San Francisco Bay Area's Friendship House Association of American Indians, as well as the Native American Health Center.

Real Estate

In May 2009 Benjamin paid $2.4 million for a home in the Los Angeles town of Topanga. He listed the home for sale in April 2019 for $4.8 million. He accepted $4.3 million in September 2019. Here's a video tour of the home from when it was for sale:

He previously owned homes in San Francisco and New York City. He sold the San Francisco property in 2007 for $1.9 million and the NYC Greenwich Village apartment in 2010 for $2.5 million.