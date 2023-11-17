What Is Benedict Wong's Net Worth?

Benedict Wong is a British actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Benedict Wong has played Wong in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, such as "Doctor Strange" (2016) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), and he is also known for roles such as Kublai Khan on Netflix's "Marco Polo" (2014–2016) and Master Lin on Syfy's "Deadly Class" (2019).

Benedict has more than 90 acting credits to his name, including the films "Spy Game" (2001), "Dirty Pretty Things" (2002), "Shanghai" (2010), "Johnny English Reborn" (2011), "Prometheus" (2012), "Kick-Ass 2" (2013), "The Martian" (2015), "Annihilation" (2018), and "Nine Days" (2020) and the television series "The Bill" (1997; 2000; 2002), "TLC" (2002), "15 Storeys High" (2002–2004), "State of Play" (2003), "Spirit Warriors" (2010), "Top Boy" (2011–2013), "The Wrong Mans" (2013), and "Prey" (2014). Wong has also lent his voice to the films "Lady and the Tramp" (2019), "Extinct" (2020), "Raya and the Last Dragon" (2021), and "The Magician's Elephant" (2023) and the TV series "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" (2019).

Early Life

Benedict Wong was born on July 3, 1971, in Eccles, Lancashire, England. His parents, immigrants from Hong Kong, traveled through Ireland before they decided to settle in England. Benedict attended De La Salle Sixth Form College, then he spent two years studying performing arts at Salford City College.

Career

In 1993, Wong was in the BBC Radio play "Kai Mei Sauce," which was written by his cousin. Benedict made his onscreen debut in a 1992 episode of the BBC2 anthology series "Screenplay," then he guest-starred on "Last of the Summer Wine" (1993), "The Chief" (1994), "Frank Stubbs Promotes" (1994), "Cardiac Arrest" (1995), "Hearts and Minds" (1995), "Pie in the Sky" (1996), "Cracker" (1996), "The Bill" (1997), and "Breakout" (1997). His first feature film was 2001's "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," and he followed it with "Wit" (2001), "Spy Game" (2001), "Dirty Pretty Things" (2002), "Code 46" (2003), "On a Clear Day" (2005), "A Cock and Bull Story" (2005), "Sunshine" (2007), "Grow Your Own" (2007), "Largo Winch" (2008), and "Moon" (2009). Wong appeared in the miniseries "Arabian Nights" (2000) and the TV movie "Frankenstein" (2007), and he guest-starred on "Look Around You" (2002; 2005), "Eleventh Hour" (2006), and "The Peter Serafinowicz Show" (2008). From 2000 to 2002, he played Michael Wei in season 16 of the ITV police procedural "The Bill" and DS David Chiu in season 18 of the show. Benedict had recurring roles as Terry Cheung on the BBC's "TLC" (2002) and Pete Cheng on BBC One's "State of Play" (2003), and he starred as Errol Spears on the BBC Choice/BBC Two series "15 Storeys High" from 2002 to 2004.

Wong appeared in the films "Shanghai" (2010), "The Lady" (2011), "Johnny English Reborn" (2011), "Prometheus" (2012), "Hummingbird" (2013), "Kick-Ass 2" (2013), "Annihilation" (2018), "The Personal History of David Copperfield" (2019), "Gemini Man" (2019), and "Nine Days" (2020), and he co-starred with Matt Damon in 2015's "The Martian," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. In 2016, he began playing Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with "Doctor Strange." Benedict has reprised the role in the films "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021), "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021), and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022) and the Disney+ series "What If…?" (2021) and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" (2022).

In 2010, Wong played Li on the BBC children's show "Spirit Warriors," then he guest-starred on "The IT Crowd" (2010), "Spooks" (2010), "Law & Order: UK" (2010–2011), "Covert Affairs" (2011), "Black Mirror" (2016), "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" (2017), and "What We Do in the Shadows" (2020). From 2011 to 2013, he had a recurring role as Vincent on the Channel 4 crime drama "Top Boy," and around this time, he played Mr. Lau in four episodes of BBC Two's "The Wrong Mans" (2013) and DS Ashley Chan in three episodes of ITV's "Prey" (2014). From 2014 to 2016, Benedict portrayed Kublai Khan on Netflix's "Marco Polo," and in 2019, he starred as Master Lin on the Syfy series "Deadly Class." In 2017, he voiced Alex Yu in the video game "Prey" alongside Walton Goggins, Mae Whitman, and James Hong. Wong has also appeared in several theatrical productions, such as "The Merchant of Venice" (1998), "Julius Caesar" (1999), and "Antony and Cleopatra" (1999) at Shakespeare's Globe, "The Pillowman" (2009) at the Curve Theatre, and "Hamlet" (2012) at the Young Vic. In October 2021, it was reported that he had been cast in the Netflix science-fiction series "3 Body Problem," which is based on a 2008 Liu Cixin novel of the same name.

Personal Life

Benedict and his wife, Sarah Pong, have two children, Russell and Benny. Wong is a supporter of Manchester United Football Club.

Awards and Nominations

In 2022, Wong received an Honorable Mention for Best Supporting Actor for "Nine Days" from the Gold List, which "recognizes outstanding work from artists of Asian descent." "Nine Days" also earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male. In 2003, Benedict received a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "Dirty Pretty Things," and in 2022, he earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In 2018, he shared a BAM Award nomination for Best Cast with his "Annihilation" co-stars, and "Prey" received a Behind the Voice Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game.