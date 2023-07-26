Ben Feldman Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Salary: $40 Thousand Per Episode Date of Birth: May 27, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Washington, D.C. Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ben Feldman's Net Worth

What is Ben Feldman's Net Worth?

Ben Feldman is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Ben Feldman is known for his roles on the television series "Drop Dead Diva," "Mad Men," "Silicon Valley," and "Superstore." He has also appeared in several films, such as "The Perfect Man," "Cloverfield," "400 Days," and "Between Us." Feldman's other acting credits include the Broadway adaptation of the film "The Graduate."

Early Life and Education

Ben Feldman was born on May 27, 1980 in Potomac, Maryland and was raised in Washington, DC. His father Bob runs an advertising agency, while his stepmother Kris is a realtor. He has a sister named Morgan who works in fashion. Brought up in a Jewish family, Feldman attended Conservative and Orthodox Jewish synagogues and schools growing up. He was also involved in acting camp and school theater. As a teenager, Feldman went to Winston Churchill High School, graduating in 1998. For his higher education, he attended Ithaca College in New York, from which he obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

Television Career

Feldman had his first major role on television from 2005 to 2006, playing Josh Reeves on the sitcom "Living with Fran." He made guest appearances on various shows in the years after that, including "Numbers," "Las Vegas," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "Medium," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." In 2009, Feldman began playing the role of guardian angel Fred on the Lifetime legal dramedy series "Drop Dead Diva." The character was a recurring one for the first season, and then a main one for seasons two and three. Feldman returned as Fred in a recurring capacity for season four, and later in a guest capacity for the show's sixth and final season in 2014. Meanwhile, from 2012 to 2014, he played writer Michael Ginsberg on the AMC series "Mad Men." For his work, Feldman earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Among his other credits around that time were episodes of "Major Crimes" and "The Mindy Project."

Feldman began two substantial roles in 2014: Andrew Lofland on the NBC romantic comedy series "A to Z" and Ron LaFlamme on the HBO comedy series "Silicon Valley." The former show only lasted one season, while the latter was far more successful, running for six seasons through 2019. While still on "Silicon Valley," Feldman landed an even bigger part: Jonah Simms on the NBC sitcom "Superstore." He starred alongside America Ferrera, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Mark McKinney on the show, which ran for six seasons from 2015 to 2021. After the end of "Superstore," Feldman began voicing the character Tylor Tuskmon on the Disney+ animated series "Monsters at Work," part of the "Monsters, Inc." franchise. Earlier, Feldman had lent his voice to a different Disney animated show based on a film, "Big Hero 6: The Series." Feldman's other credits include an episode of the anthology series "Super Pumped," in which he portrays Google co-founder Larry Page.

Film Career

Feldman began appearing in films in 2005 with roles in the comedies "When Do We Eat?" and "The Perfect Man." In the latter, he played a friend of Hilary Duff's main character, whom he had a crush on. Feldman returned to the big screen in 2008 with roles in the monster film "Cloverfield" and the satirical teen sex comedy "Extreme Movie." The year after that, he played Richie in the reboot of the slasher film "Friday the 13th." Feldman didn't have another role in a feature film until 2014, when he played George in the horror film "As Above, So Below." He subsequently starred alongside Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, and Dane Cook in the psychological science-fiction film "400 Days," about a group of astronauts sent on a simulated mission to a distant planet for the titular length of time. In 2016, Feldman starred opposite Olivia Thirlby in the drama "Between Us," and in 2017 appeared in the crime thriller "Thumper." Following a six-year break from film, he appeared in the 2023 Netflix romcom "A Tourist's Guide to Love," with Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, and Missi Pyle.

Wine Business

Beyond acting, Feldman is a co-owner of the wine label Angelica Cellars, which he runs with his childhood friend and fellow actor Eduardo Porto Carreiro. The winery is located in Sonoma County, California and sources its grapes from the Los Alamos Valley in Santa Barbara.

Personal Life

Feldman got engaged to his girlfriend Michelle Mulitz in 2012; they married in late 2013 at Smokey Glen Farm in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Together, they have a son named Charlie and a daughter named Effie. The family resides in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In October 2009 Ben paid $1.14 million for a home in Los Angeles. Ben and his wife listed this home for sale in November 2016 For $1.489 million. Around the same time of the listing, Ben and Michelle paid $2.55 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. The seller was Joel McHale.