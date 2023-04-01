Bella Ramsey Net Worth

What is Bella Ramsey's Net Worth?

Bella Ramsey is an English actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Bella Ramsey first became known with her breakout role as the young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in the popular HBO fantasy television series "Game of Thrones." She then earned additional acclaim as the co-star on the HBO drama "The Last of Us."

Early Life

Bella Ramsey was born on September 30, 2003 in Nottingham, England and given the name Isabella May Ramsey. She attended school online through InterHigh School. At the age of four, she started acting as a hobby through the Loughborough branch of Stagecoach Theatre Arts. She attended the program for seven years. She then went to the Television Workshop and began auditioning for professional roles.

Career

In 2015, when she was 12 years old, Ramsey was cast in the HBO fantasy drama television series "Game of Thrones." The part was Ramsey's first credited role. She debuted in the seventh episode of the sixth seasons of the series in 2016. Immediately, fans and critics noted that she gave a standout performance and appreciated her character's no-nonsense leadership style. "The Hollywood Reporter" called her the season's breakout star. Ramsey remained in the role for the series' seventh and eighth seasons until it ended in 2019.

In 2017, Ramsey starred in the television adaptation of "The Worst Witch" books as the title character, Mildred Hubble. For her performance, she won the Young Performer award at the 2019 British Academy Children's Awards. However, the following year in 2020, she announced on her Instagram that she had left the series due to mental health issues. He role was recast with the actress Lydia Page for the fourth and final season.

Since 2018, Ramsey has voiced the title character in the 2018 Netflix original series "Hilda." She won the 2019 BAFTA award for best "Children's Animation" along with Luke Pearson, Kurt Mueller, and Stephanie Simpson. In addition to voice acting, Ramsey was able to debut her singing ability on the show. Her debut song, "The Life of Hilda," released on November 25, 2020. Her singing ability can be heard on other episodes of the series as well. She reprised the role of Hilda in the 80-minute movie special, "Hilda and the Mountain King," which premiered on December 30, 2021.

In February of 2021, Ramsey was cast in the lead role of Ellie in the HBO adaptation of the 2013 video game "The Last of Us." She appeared in the new series alongside her fellow "Game of Thrones" alumnus, Pedro Pascal. The show became a massive success with both audiences and critics. In 2021, she appeared in the lesbian horror short film, "Requiem," alongside Safia Oakley-Green.

Personal Life

Ramsey identifies as non-binary and has stated that she is indifferent as to which pronouns are used in describing her, according to an interview she gave to "The New York Times." She has specifically said she does not really like being gendered but does not care if people refer to her as a she. Ramsey also describes herself as a Christian and has said her faith helped her when she was struggling with anorexia nervosa. In 2020, she ran a YouTube channel and Instagram account called United Hope on which she shared her faith. She enjoys playing the guitar and singing.