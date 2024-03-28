Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $200 Thousand Birthdate: Jun 2, 1968 (55 years old) Birthplace: Jersey City Gender: Male Height: 4 ft 2 in (1.29 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Beetlejuice's Net Worth

What is Beetlejuice's Net Worth?

Beetlejuice is an American comedian and actor who has a net worth of $200 thousand. He is best known for being a frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show. He is a member of Stern's "Wack Pack." He first appeared on the Stern Show in July 1999 with a fellow dwarf who was promoting a dwarf tossing business. Stern immediately recognized Bettlejuice's uniqueness and would later call him a "once in a lifetime guest." Over the ensuing decades, he has made dozens of appearances on the show. Beetlejuice's appearances have been both lauded and criticized. Some find him hilarious, while others believe he's exploited by the show.

Early Life & Condition

Beetlejuice was born Lester Green on June 2, 1968, in Brown Mills, New Jersey. He is the second youngest of six children. He was raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. Lester was born with dwarfism and a condition called microcephaly.

Microcephaly is a birth defect where a baby's head is significantly smaller than expected for their age and sex. This smaller head size is often a sign that the baby's brain hasn't developed properly. Microcephaly can arise from various factors, including genetic conditions, infections during pregnancy (like Zika virus), alcohol or drug exposure in the womb, and chromosomal abnormalities. The severity of the effects varies depending on the cause and the degree of brain development impairment. Some children may not experience any developmental delays, while others may have:

Intellectual disability: This can range from mild to severe and affect learning, memory, and problem-solving abilities.

This can range from mild to severe and affect learning, memory, and problem-solving abilities. Developmental delays: These can include delays in reaching milestones like speaking, sitting, or walking.

Height

Beetlejuice's height is 4 foot 2.

Howard Stern Show

At some point in the 1990s, Beetlejuice was recruited by a promoter/manager named Sean Rooney to join his dwarf tossing business. On July 14, 1999, Rooney arranged for Beetlejuice and another of his performers to appear on the Howard Stern Show. Howard instantly knew Beetlejuice was a special guest, and he would go on to make regular appearances on the show. In January 2000, Howard was set to receive an honorary award at the 17th AVN Awards show in Las Vegas. Stern sent Beetlejuice to accept the award in his place. Beetle made a famously rambling acceptance speech and had to be pulled off the stage.

Beetlejuice appeared on Stern fairly regularly between 2000 and 2016. He did not appear on the show for five years, between 2016 and February 2021.

Here is a video of Beetlejuice's first appearance on Stern:

Other Media Appearances

Capitalizing on his Howard Stern fame, Beetlejuice has made a number of appearances in various mainstream films and TV shows. In 2001, he appeared in the films "Scary Movie 2" and "Bubble Boy." That same year, he appeared on the Howard Stern-produced TV show "Son of the Beach." In 2002, he appeared in the music video for rapper N.O.R.E's song "Grimey."

Beetle has participated in a number of amateur boxing matches and had a five-episode reality TV show called "This Is Beetle," which aired on Howard TV. Beetlejuice was supposed to have a cameo in the 2009 movie "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," but apparently lost the role when director Michael Bay became frustrated by his difficulties.