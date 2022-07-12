Beck Bennett Net Worth:

What Is Beck Bennett's Net Worth and Salary?

Beck Bennett is an American actor, writer, comedian, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Bennett is best known for his time as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (2013–2021). Beck has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Balls Out" (2014), "Zoolander 2" (2016), "Brigsby Bear" (2017), "Plus One" (2019), and "Bill & Ted Face the Music" (2020) and the television series "The Other Two" (2019) and "Shrill" (2019).

He has lent his voice to several animated projects, such as "Sing" (2016), "The Angry Birds Movie 2" (2019), "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" (2021), "DuckTales" (2017–2021), and "M.O.D.O.K." (2021). Bennett also wrote and produced the shorts "My Mom's a MILF" (2007), "Is My Roommate Gay?" (2007), "Outrageous Fun" (2008), "Unbelievable Dinner" (2008), "This Is How We Trip" (2009), and "Toast" (2011), and he created the 2011 satirical talk show "Fresh Perspectives" and the YouTube series "Theatre of Life."

Early Life

Beck Bennett was born Christopher Beck Bennett on October 1, 1984, in Wilmette, Illinois. Beck is the son of Andy and Sarah Bennett, and he has two brothers, Sam and Drew. During his youth, Bennett performed in numerous plays at Children's Theatre of Winnetka. He attended New Trier High School, where he starred as Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables." After graduation, Beck enrolled in the B.F.A. Acting program at the USC School of Dramatic Arts. Bennett met his future "SNL" castmate Kyle Mooney at USC, and they have been friends ever since.

Early Career



In 2003, Bennett, Mooney, and Nick Rutherford joined Commedus Interruptus, a USC improv troupe, and in 2007, the three friends formed the sketch group Good Neighbor with director/editor Dave McCary. Good Neighbor earned praise and encouragement from director Steven Spielberg after he saw the group's "Hook" parody "Unbelievable Dinner." Beck made his film debut in 2005's "The Prototype," then he appeared in several shorts and guest-starred in a 2010 episode of "Vicariously." In 2011, he created and hosted "Fresh Perspectives," a satirical talk show in which kids spoke about political issues, and it led to him being cast in AT&T's "It's Not Complicated" commercials. That year he also starred in the web series "Appleseed Elementary," and in 2012, he guest-starred on "Money from Strangers" and "YouCube" and appeared in the films "Kill Me Now" and "Acting Like Adults."

SNL

In 2013, Bennett joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" as a featured player, and he was promoted to a repertory player two years later. On the show, he was known for recurring characters such as "Baby Boss" and Jules Who Sees Things a Little Differently as well as impersonations of Wolf Blitzer, Jeb Bush, Bill Clinton, Bing Crosby, Elton John, Mike Lindell, Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, and a usually shirtless Vladimir Putin.

In September 2021, Beck announced on Instagram that he was leaving the show, writing:

"Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun." – Beck Bennett

There are generally 21 episodes in a season, and first-year cast members make $7,000 per episode, or $147,000 per season. Second-year cast members make $8,000 per episode, or $168,000 per season. If a cast member makes it to their fifth season, they make $15,000 per episode, or $315,000 per season. The highest salary that can be reached at SNL is for people who've been there the longest or are the most important to the show. They make $25,000 per episode, or $525,000 per year. It is likely that Beck reached that higher level salary echelon due to his tenure.

Other Work

Bennett appeared in the films "Beside Still Waters" (2013), "Balls Out" (2014), "The Party is Over" (2015), "Dean" (2016), and "The Late Bloomer" (2016), and he had an uncredited role in 2016's "Zoolander 2." He voiced Lance the porcupine in the 2016 computer-animated film "Sing," which grossed $634.2 million at the box office and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. Beck guest-starred on "Last Man Standing" (2013), "Arrested Development" (2013), "Big Time in Hollywood, FL" (2015), "Comrade Detective" (2017), and "Ghosted" (2017), and from 2017 to 2021, he voiced Launchpad McQuack on the Disney XD/Disney Channel series "DuckTales." In 2017, Bennett appeared in the film "Brigsby Bear," which was directed by Dave McCary and written by Kyle Mooney and Kevin Costello, and he followed it with roles in "The Unicorn" (2018), "Greener Grass" (2019), "Plus One" (2019), and "Bill & Ted Face the Music" (2020). In 2019, Beck guest-starred on "The Other Two," "Sunnyside," and his "SNL" castmate Aidy Bryant's Hulu series "Shrill," and in 2021, he voiced Austin Van Der Sleet on the Marvel series "M.O.D.O.K." In June 2022, it was announced that Bennett would be voicing Hamster on the Disney Channel animated series "Hamster & Gretel."

Personal Life

Beck married actress Jessy Hodges on August 18, 2016, after seven years of dating. In March 2022, Jessy announced that they had welcomed their first child, writing on Instagram, "I used to be pregnant, but then I had a baby."

Awards and Nominations

In 2018, Bennett and his "DuckTales" castmates earned two Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations, winning the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series. Their other nomination was for the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series. In 2014, Beck and his "Next Time on Lonny" co-stars received a Streamy Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast. He appeared in three episodes of the web series between 2011 and 2014.