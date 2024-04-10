What is Barry Tubb's Net Worth?

Barry Tubb is a retired film and television actor and director who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Barry Tubb was active from 1983 to 2014. He appeared on such shows as "Bay City Blues," "Hill Street Blues," "Lonesome Dove," "Friday Night Lights," and "Revolution," and in such films as "Mask," "Top Gun," "Warm Summer Rain," and "Valentino Returns." Behind the camera, Tubb wrote and directed the 2002 family film "Grand Champion."

Early Life and Education

Barry Tubb was born on February 13, 1963 in Snyder, Texas. As a youth, he rode bulls, and at the age of 15 won the bull-riding state championship in the junior division. After graduating from Snyder High School in 1981, Tubb began taking acting classes in San Francisco. He then moved to Hollywood to pursue his acting career.

Television Career

Tubb had his first substantial acting role in 1983 on the short-lived NBC series "Bay City Blues," playing Mickey Wagner. The following year, he played rookie police officer Archie Pizer in four episodes of NBC's "Hill Street Blues." In 1985, Tubb starred in the ABC television film "Consenting Adult" as a gay teenage boy who comes out to his parents. His next major television role was in the 1987 two-part NBC television film "Billionaire Boys Club," with Judd Nelson. Tubb went on to appear in the acclaimed 1989 epic Western miniseries "Lonesome Dove," an adaptation of the Larry McMurtry novel. He played the character Jasper Fant. Tubb would later reprise his role in the 1993 sequel miniseries "Return to Lonesome Dove." Meanwhile, he appeared in the 1990 NBC television film "Without Her Consent."

Following a long hiatus from the small screen, Tubb returned in 2009 to join the cast of the football drama series "Friday Night Lights." He played the role of Tom Cafferty until the show's conclusion in 2011. During his time on that show, Tubb appeared in the 2010 HBO television film "Temple Grandin," starring Claire Danes as the titular pioneering animal behaviorist. His next significant television role was as Malcolm Dove on the NBC post-apocalyptic science-fiction series "Revolution," on which he appeared from 2013 to 2014. In the latter year, Tubb was in the Lifetime television film "Deliverance Creek," starring Lauren Ambrose as a mother of three living in Missouri during the American Civil War. That would be his final acting role.

Film Career

Tubb made his feature film debut with an uncredited part in John Carpenter's 1983 supernatural horror film "Christine." Two years later, he had supporting roles in Peter Bogdanovich's biographical drama "Mask" and Matthew Robbins's action drama "The Legend of Billie Jean."

Tubb followed those films with one of his most memorable roles: radar intercept officer Leonard 'Wolfman' Wolfe in the 1986 Tom Cruise/Val Kilmer blockbuster action film "Top Gun." He closed out the decade with starring roles in the romantic dramas "Warm Summer Rain" and "Valentino Returns," both released in 1989.

In the early 1990s, Tubb had a brief role in Irwin Winkler's period Hollywood drama "Guilty by Suspicion," starring Robert De Niro. Later in the decade, he made his feature directorial debut with the low-budget Western thriller "Blood Trail," which he also wrote and produced. Tubb also appeared in the 1999 film "The Big Day." Kicking off the new millennium, he had a small part in the Western action film "American Outlaws." Following that, Tubb wrote, directed, produced, and acted in the family film "Grand Champion," which came out in 2002. His subsequent acting credits included "Truce," "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," "Clown Hunt," and "Baghdad Texas."

Other Activities

Beyond his work for television and film, Tubb has regularly participated in gatherings of the American Cowboy Culture Association, which holds the annual National Cowboy Symposium and Celebration in Lubbock, Texas.

Personal Life

In the late 1980s, Tubb dated actress Kelly McGillis, whom he had met while filming "Top Gun." Not much about Tubb's relationship status has been known since then, as he prefers to keep a private life outside of the spotlight, especially in his retirement.