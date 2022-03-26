Barry Keoghan Net Worth:

What is Barry Keoghan's Net Worth and Salary?

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Barry Keoghan is best known for his performances in such films as "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Dunkirk," "Calm with Horses," "The Green Knight," and "Eternals." On television, he has appeared in the series "Fair City," "Love/Hate," "Rebellion," and "Chernobyl," among other titles. Keoghan's additional credits have included the films "Mammal" and "American Animals" and the miniseries "Masters of the Air."

Early Life

Barry Keoghan was born on October 18, 1992 in the Summerhill area of Dublin, Ireland. With his brother, he spent much of his childhood in foster care, moving between 13 different foster homes across a span of seven years.

Start of Film Career

After answering a casting call he spotted in a local store window, Keoghan made his feature film debut with a small part in the 2011 Irish crime film "Between the Canals." The next year, he had a bigger part in the psychological thriller "Stalker," playing a bullied young boy named Tommy. Keoghan also appeared in the revenge drama "King of the Travellers." In 2013, he had a bit part in the comedy "Life's a Breeze," and a more substantial supporting role in the drama "Stay," starring Aidan Quinn, Taylor Schilling, and Michael Ironside. Keoghan subsequently appeared in the British historical action thriller "'71," starring Jack O'Connell. He followed this with a series of roles in smaller films, including "Standby," "Norfolk," and "Traders." In 2016, Keoghan was in the drama "Mammal," costarring Rachel Griffiths and Michael McElhatton, as well as the crime drama "Trespass Against Us," with Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, and Lyndsey Marshal, among other actors.

Breakthroughs and Further Film Career

After appearing in many films over the years, Keoghan had his international breakthrough in 2017. That year, he had significant roles in two films by major directors. In Christopher Nolan's World War II film "Dunkirk," he played George Mills, the teenage hand of a civilian sailor out at sea during the war. Keoghan earned his best reviews yet, however, for his role in Yorgos Lanthimos' psychological thriller "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. He played Martin Lang, a mysterious and homicidal young man with seemingly supernatural powers who insinuates himself into the lives of an upper-class family. For his performance, Keoghan won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor, and was nominated for an Independent Spirt Award.

Following his big breakthrough year in 2017, Keoghan starred alongside Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson in the heist film "American Animals." Based on a true story, the film chronicles the book robbery that was carried out by a group of students in 2004 at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. The same year, Keoghan appeared in the period drama "Black '47." He subsequently received praise, and a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, for his performance in the 2019 crime drama "Calm with Horses." Keoghan next appeared as a violent scavenger in David Lowery's medieval fantasy "The Green Knight," based on the Arthurian legend. His other credits have included the Hollywood superhero films "Eternals" and "The Batman." In the former, Keoghan played Druig, an Eternal who can control other people's minds, while in the latter film he played the Joker, credited as an "unseen Arkham prisoner."

Television Career

In 2011, the same year he made his big-screen debut, Keoghan appeared on television for the first time in three episodes of the Irish soap opera "Fair City." Two years later, he played a notorious cat killer in the fourth season of the Irish crime drama "Love/Hate." Keoghan was subsequently in the historical drama serial "Rebellion," about events surrounding the 1916 Easter Rising. In 2019, he played civilian liquidator draftee Pavel Gremov in the acclaimed HBO historical miniseries "Chernobyl," costarring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Jessie Buckley, and Paul Ritter, among many others in the large ensemble cast.

Among his other credits, Keoghan appeared in an episode of the Irish show "Livin' with Lucy" in 2019. He is set to play Lt. Curtis Biddick in the war drama miniseries "Masters of the Air," about America's Eighth Air Force during World War II. Produced for Apple TV+, its cast also includes Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann.