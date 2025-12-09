Barkhad Abdi Net Worth

What is Barkhad Abdi's net worth and salary?

Barkhad Abdi is a Somali-American actor who has a net worth of $250 thousand. Barkhad Abdi became one of the most unexpected success stories in modern Hollywood after delivering a breakout performance in the 2013 film "Captain Phillips," which earned him Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations despite having no prior acting experience.

Born in Somalia and raised in both Yemen and the United States, Abdi was working as a limousine driver, DJ, and electronics salesman in Minneapolis when he answered an open casting call for Somali actors. His intense, haunting performance as Abduwali Muse, the leader of the Somali pirates who hijacked the Maersk Alabama, stunned critics and audiences and made him an overnight star. Although the sudden fame proved financially challenging, Abdi continued pursuing acting, and eventually built a steady career in film and television through projects such as "Eye in the Sky," "Good Time," "Blade Runner 2049," and the Hulu series "Castle Rock." His life story, which spans civil war, immigration, economic setbacks, and global acclaim, remains one of the most extraordinary trajectories of any performer working today. Abdi's work is frequently praised for its emotional intensity, realism, and quiet depth.

Captain Phillips Salary

In March 2014, Barkhad Abdi revealed that he was paid $66,500 for his work in Captain Phillips. He was also given a minor bonus for promoting the movie and attending award shows. Immediately prior to landing the role, he worked at the cell phone store in Minneapolis that his brother owned.

Early Life

Barkhad Abdi was born on April 10, 1985, in Mogadishu, Somalia. When he was seven years old, his family fled the Somali Civil War and moved to Yemen, where they lived for several years before immigrating to the United States. The family settled in Minneapolis, home to the country's largest Somali American community. Abdi attended Roosevelt High School and worked various jobs throughout his teens and early adulthood, including as a mobile phone salesman, a limousine driver, and a DJ at local events. While he loved movies, he had no formal acting training and never envisioned a path into the entertainment industry.

Breakthrough with "Captain Phillips"

In 2011, producers for "Captain Phillips" began searching Minneapolis for Somali actors who could portray the pirates. Abdi, along with several friends, auditioned at an open casting call. He was selected for the pivotal role of Abduwali Muse opposite Tom Hanks. Abdi studied real-life accounts of Somali piracy and worked closely with director Paul Greengrass to portray Muse with psychological complexity rather than caricature. His performance became one of the year's most celebrated acting debuts. Abdi earned nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, and won the BAFTA Award. The sudden global attention was overwhelming, especially given that he earned a modest salary for the film and returned to Minneapolis afterward, unsure of how to leverage his new fame into career stability. Still, his performance became a defining moment in contemporary cinema and permanently changed the trajectory of his life.

Film and Television Career

After "Captain Phillips," Abdi worked to build a sustainable acting career while navigating the challenges of typecasting and limited roles for Somali actors. He returned to Yemen for several years and took acting opportunities when available. He appeared in the thriller "Eye in the Sky," where he played a drone surveillance operator in a critically praised ensemble performance. Abdi later earned strong reviews for his role in the crime drama "Good Time," in which he appeared opposite Robert Pattinson. He took on a small but notable part in "Blade Runner 2049," further cementing his presence in large-scale Hollywood productions.

On television, Abdi joined the Hulu series "Castle Rock," inspired by the works of Stephen King, where he portrayed a Somali immigrant navigating supernatural and social tensions in Maine. He also took roles in international and independent productions that allowed him to expand his range beyond the pirate archetype that first brought him fame.

Personal Life

Abdi has been open about the challenges that followed his breakout success. Despite winning major awards, he initially struggled financially and professionally, partly due to limited opportunities for immigrant and Somali actors in Hollywood. He has spoken publicly about the difficulties of navigating fame, immigration issues, and the pressures of sudden celebrity after years of economic hardship. Abdi remains connected to the Somali American community and has expressed interest in mentoring young performers and promoting more diverse representation in film.