Barbie Ferreira Net Worth:

What is Barbie Ferreira's Net Worth and Salary?

Barbie Ferreira is an American model and actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Barbie Ferreira is best known for playing Kat Hernandez on the HBO teen drama television series "Euphoria." She has also appeared on such series as "Divorce" and "The Afterparty," and in movies including "Unpregnant" and "Nope." Additionally, Ferreira starred in the web series "How to Behave" and "Body Party."

Early Life

Barbie Ferreira was born as Barbara Linhares Ferreira on December 14, 1996 in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. She is of Brazilian ancestry. Growing up, Ferreira moved to Maywood, New Jersey, where she was raised by her mother, grandmother, and aunt, the first two of whom work as chefs. As a teen, Ferreira went to Hackensack High School in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Career Beginnings in Modeling

Ferreira began her professional career as a teenager, when she sent photos of her modeling to an open casting call for American Apparel. Since then, she has modeled for a myriad of major brands, including Adidas, H&M, Target, Forever 21, Asos, Missguided, and Aerie. In recognition of this prolific activity, Ferreira was named to Time magazine's 30 Most Influential Teens list in 2016.

Film and Television Career

As an actor, Ferreira made her debut in the second season of the HBO dramedy series "Divorce," which aired in 2018. The show stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as a married couple whose relationship is falling apart due to an affair. Other cast members include Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, and Sterling Jerins. Following this, Ferreira had her breakthrough role on another HBO series, "Euphoria." Created and written by Sam Levinson and adapted from the Israeli miniseries of the same name, the show focuses on a group of high school students as they wrestle with issues of love, sex, family, substance abuse, identity, and friendship. On the show, Ferreira plays the main role of Kat Hernandez, a teen exploring her sexuality while advocating for body positivity. She is joined in the ensemble cast by Zendaya, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

Ferreira made her feature film debut in 2020, starring opposite Haley Lu Richardson in the buddy road dramedy "Unpregnant." Released on HBO Max, the film focuses on a pregnant teen who travels with her best friend to Albuquerque, New Mexico when she discovers she's unable to procure an abortion in her home state of Missouri. Ferreira plays Bailey Butler, the friend of the protagonist. Next, Ferreira guest-starred as porch pirate and murder suspect Willow on the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy series "The Afterparty," starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, and Zoë Chao, among other actors. Ferreira's other credits include Jordan Peele's 2022 horror film "Nope," with Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun.

Other Endeavors

Beyond film and television, Ferreira has appeared in some web series. She was the star of "How to Behave," a 10-episode series about etiquette produced for Vice. For the series, Ferreira won the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host. Additionally, she starred in the Teen Vogue web series "Body Party," which focused on body positivity.

On the other side of the camera, Ferreira directed the music video for the song "So Cool" by Moroccan-American singer-songwriter Dounia. Shot in the winter in Connecticut, the video was released in 2018.

Personal Life

Ferreira identifies as queer. She is in a romantic relationship with Elle Puckett, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the Albuquerque singer-songwriter duo Poema.