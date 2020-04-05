Barbara Mori net worth: Barbara Mori is a Uruguayan Mexican actress, model, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $5 million. She is most well known for starring in the telenovela Rubi.

Barbara Mori was born in Montevideo, Uruguay in February 1978. She became a fashion model at 14 years old. Mori starred as Azul Vidal on the TV series Azul tequila in 1998. In 1999 she starred as Santa on the television series Me muero por ti. Barbara Mori starred as Carolina Morales on the series Amores querer con alevosia in 2001. In 2002 she starred as Nelly on the television series Subete a mi moto. Mori starred as Rubi Perez Ochoa on the TV series Rubi in 2004. In 2014 she starred as Soledad Garcia / Luna on the series Dos Lunas. Barbara Mori has won many awards including Premios TVyNovelas Awards for Best Female Revelation in 1998 and Best Lead Actress in 2005. She is the sister of Kenya Mori.