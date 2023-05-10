What was Barbara Hale's Net Worth?

Barbara Hale was an American actress who had a net worth of $3 million at the time of her death. Barbara died on January 26, 2017 at the age of 94. She was best known for her role as Della Street on the TV series "Perry Mason," from 1957 to 1966. She reprised the role in 30 made for TV Perry Mason movies from 1975 to 1985. Hale won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress (Continuing Character) in a Dramatic Series for Perry Mason in 1959. In 1960 she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 1628 Vine Street.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Apr 18, 1922 - Jan 26, 2017 (94 years old) Place of Birth: DeKalb Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Barbara Hale's Net Worth

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born in DeKalb, Illinois, Hale moved to Chicago after high school to attend the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts with the intention of becoming a commercial artist. However, her plans changed when she was discovered by a modeling agent. This led to a successful modeling career in the early 1940s, which eventually brought her to Hollywood.

Hale made her film debut in 1943 with "Higher and Higher," and over the next decade, she appeared in more than 50 films, often as the leading lady. Despite her prolific film work, it was television where she would make her most significant mark.

Perry Mason

In 1957, Hale took on the role that would define her career: Della Street, the loyal secretary to defense attorney Perry Mason, played by Raymond Burr, in the TV series "Perry Mason." The series was a hit, and Hale's portrayal of Street was universally praised. She appeared in 271 episodes from 1957 to 1966 and reprised her role in 30 "Perry Mason" television films from 1985 until 1995.

Later Career

After "Perry Mason" ended its original run in 1966, Hale continued to act in both film and television. She made appearances in popular shows like "The Doris Day Show" and "Marcus Welby, M.D." and co-starred with her real-life son, William Katt, in the 1978 film "Big Wednesday."

Awards and Recognition

Hale's work in "Perry Mason" earned her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1959. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to television.

Personal Life

Hale was married to actor Bill Williams from 1946 until his death in 1992. The couple had two daughters, Jodi and Juanita, and one son, William Katt, who is also an actor.

Legacy and Death

Hale passed away on January 26, 2017, at the age of 94. She left behind a rich legacy as one of television's most enduring actresses. Her portrayal of Della Street, one of TV's most beloved secretaries, is considered a classic portrayal of loyal and efficient support staff, a role that resonated with many viewers.