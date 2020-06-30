Avi Rothman Net Worth

How much is Avi Rothman Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesActors
Avi Rothman Net Worth:
$5 Million

Avi Rothman net worth: Avi Rothman is an American actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. He is perhaps best known for being in a relationship with actress Kristen Wiig.

Avi Rothman first appeared in the short Ogden: The Inappropriate Yoga Guy in 2006. He has also appeared in the shorts Boundaries, Fitness Made Difficult, Flowers and Weeds, Intoxicated Man, Blessing in Disguise, The iMom, Bunion, Health Nuts, Hello Charles, Worst-Case Scenario, Inc., Lost & Found, All Good, Helen, and Overshare. Rothman has appeared in the movies The Blackout, Silver Lake, Blue Lips, Love, Sex and Missed Connections, The Hammer, and The Slammin' Salmon. He has also appeared in episodes of the TV series The Game, Destined to Fail, Franklin & Bash, Lost & Found, Sandra, and more. In 2020 his fiancé Kristen Wiig gave birth to twins. She is best known for starring on the TV series Saturday Night Live.

Avi Rothman Net Worth

Net Worth:$5 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion